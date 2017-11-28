Grammy 2018 by the numbers

The 2018 Grammy nominations were unveiled Tuesday morning, with Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars among the top nominees.

Jay-Z, who has accumulated 66 nominations in years past, added eight new nods to his tally. Lamar followed with seven nominations, bringing up his total haul of Grammy nods over the years to 29. Rounding out the top three was Mars, who earned six nominations.

All three artists have already won multiple Grammys in previous years, with Jay-Z having amassed 21 awards throughout his career thus far. An impressive feat but there is one 2018 nominee who has racked up even more wins over the years than Jay-Z. Alison Krauss, who earned two nominations this year, is a 27-time Grammy-winner (the most of any female artist).

Here is a breakdown of artists who received three or more nominations this year (the asterisks denote artists that are members of a nominated group).

Jay-Z: 8

Kendrick Lamar: 7

Bruno Mars: 6

Childish Gambino: 5

Khalid: 5

No I.D.: 5

SZA: 5

Alessia Cara: 4

Chris Brody Brown: 4

John Hanes: 4

Justin Hurwitz: 4

Morten Lindberg: 4

Philip Lawrence: 4

Serban Ghenea: 4

Ben Anderson*: 3

Charles Moniz: 3

Chris Stapleton: 3

Chuck Owen: 3

Daddy Yankee: 3

Daniel Oliver*: 3

Dave Kutch: 3

James Fauntleroy: 3

Jeremy Reeves*: 3

Jonny Hawkins*: 3

Jonathan Yip*: 3

Justin Bieber: 3

Ledisi: 3

Ludwig Goransson: 3

Luis Fonsi: 3

Mark Vollelunga*: 3

Nothing More: 3

Pharrell Williams: 3

Ray Charles McCullough II*: 3

Ray Romulus*: 3

Tom Coyne: 3