Grammy snubs: Ed Sheeran and Post Malone largely left out in the cold

Yes, it’s an honor just to be nominated and blah blah blah. But for some artists hoping for massive triumph, the news wasn’t great. Below are a few who may be reassessing their award season campaigns.

Going into Grammy season, prognosticators had easy odds on two artists in particular competing for album, song and record of the year: English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran for work from his album “Divide” and Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar for “Damn.”

Bad news for so-called Sheerios who follow the British heartthrob. The only major award in Sheeran’s immediate future is for biggest Grammy snub. Not only did “Divide” fail to earn a major Grammy nod — although it did earn one for pop album — but his shoo-in song, “Shape of You,” didn’t get a major song nomination.

The song, which alighted the hearts of moms and daughters the world over, instead got a less-prominent nod in the pop performance category.

As well, those hoping that pop singer Kesha’s return to the spotlight would lead to a joyous Grammy redemption moment may have mixed feelings. After publicly battling with her label head, Dr. Luke, she issued the acclaimed album “Rainbow,” which featured the hit “Prayer.”

The Hollywood ending in which Kesha triumphantly accepts album of the year, however, isn’t going to happen. Like Sheeran, Kesha earned two pop music nods — and will compete with him in both categories.

Even further out in the cold is rising rapper Post Malone, whose song “Rockstar” was one of the year’s biggest hits. The artist rode to success after appearances on tracks from Kanye West, Gucci Mane and Justin Bieber, and became one of the most discussed — and polarizing — rappers in the business.

Voters didn’t care — and ignored him when considering nominations.

Perhaps that was for the best. Had he earned the attention, there’s a good chance that a recent quote would have followed him to the ceremony. “If you're looking to think about life, don't listen to hip-hop,” Malone recently told a Polish news site. Needless to say, rap Twitter offered a counterpoint.