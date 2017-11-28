The Grammy nominations for the 2018 ceremony in New York will be unveiled early Tuesday morning. We’ll have all the news, oddities and snubs throughout the day.
This is where the Grammys are born — in a remote mountain workshop in Colorado
|David Kelly
Few places feel more removed from the glamorous world of the entertainment industry than this remote town high in the San Juan Mountains.
It’s an almost magical land of tumbling trout streams, turquoise lakes and craggy peaks.
It’s also the home of the Grammy Awards.
The Grammy nominations could embrace diversity. Expect lots of Ed Sheeran
|Mikael Wood
The 59th Grammy Awards, held in February, ended with a surprise when Adele’s “25” was named album of the year over Beyoncé’s “Lemonade.”
Oh, that result was hardly unexpected: Embracing tradition at the expense of innovation is basically the Recording Academy’s operating principle, so of course Adele’s collection of finely crafted love songs beat Beyoncé’s daring meditation on black womanhood.
But Adele’s acceptance speech — in which she said she couldn’t take the award from Beyoncé and her “monumental” album — was an unusually public declaration of an idea held by many insiders as common knowledge: that the Grammys routinely misread what truly matters in pop music.