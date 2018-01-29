Joy Villa tops her MAGA dress with a gown decorated with a fetus image

Joy Villa — she of the Make America Great Again dress at last year's Grammys — has outdone herself on the red carpet this year with a hand-painted "Choose Life" purse and pure white bridal gown with a fetus surrounded by a rainbow in the shape of a womb.
And a sparkling crown.
Her message is once again one of love and hope, she says, and the design refers to the baby she gave up for adoption. And she might be running for Congress.
"I believe in loving the child and the mother, and I am proudly #ProLife. There is so much pain out there, but I choose to spread love and hope," she wrote on Instagram. "I hand painted my @pronovias gown with a hand painted (by me) recreation of my daughter portrait I painted in 2007 at 20 years old 8 months pregnant with my beautiful daughter, whom I adopted out to a wonderful family."
The dress, no surprise, is made in the USA.
"I'm incredibly blessed to have given life, and I hope to encourage anyone in a similar situation to choose adoption," she continued.
Earlier in the day, she described the year she'd had since last year's red, white and blue MAGA dress. It was a journey that included a visit to the White House, a meeting with the Trump administration on "issues that matter" to her, a trip to the World Series, and a gig as a regular commentator on Fox News.
(Oh, yeah, Villa also sued Corey Lewandowski in December, alleging that the former Trump campaign manager smacked her twice on the backside at a Washington, D.C, event in November.)
With an EP out and her first full-length record on the way, Villa said she's launched an exploratory committee for a possible congressional campaign.
