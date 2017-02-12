Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.
James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
After Beyonce's performance, celebs are bawling, planning their funerals or simply dead
|Christie D'Zurilla
Beyonce killed Chrissy Teigen on Sunday night. Killed her dead, right there in the Grammys audience, with a hypnotic performance. Take it from Teigen herself -- she was only one of the celebrities doing the dramatic-fan thing on social media.
Gabrielle Union and Elizabeth Banks kept their focus on the family.
Anna Kendrick found deeper meaning in the nine-minute affair, and Chad Johnson -- you know, Ochocinco -- was planning for the afterlife.
But alas, Mindy Kaling missed the party -- blame it on the time zones.