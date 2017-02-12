MUSIC
Grammys 2017 live updates: Adele's '25' wins album of the year
Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.

James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.

After winning for rap album, Chance the Rapper thanks Mom, Dad and ... SoundCloud

Makeda Easter
Chance the Rapper accepts the award for rap album onstage during the 59th Grammy Awards (Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)
Chance the Rapper had a special shout-out after accepting the Grammy award for rap album.

"This is for every indie artist," Chance began. "Shouts out to SoundCloud for holding me down. It’s another one, baby!"

SoundCloud, a music-sharing platform, is popular among new and independent artists. Chance has over 1 million SoundCloud followers and has uploaded more than 70 tracks on the service.

Of course, the platform had a response for its music-sharing poster child.

