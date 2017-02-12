Anderson .Paak just wanted to be heard — now he's up for new artist

On top of the world: California-born singer-rapper Anderson .Paak atop the Koreatown building where his friend Jonathan Park, known in the music industry as Dumbfounded, lives.

"I spent six, seven years making music and nobody cared,” Anderson .Paak said in an interview last year following the release of his breakout album, “Malibu.”

The 31-year-old is up for new artist, but the genre-stretching R&B; singer-rapper-drummer-producer has been putting out music for years now.

He’s gone through the silly stage name phase — Breezy Lovejoy was the moniker and he slightly cringes with embarrassment when he talks about it — and did the circuit of pay-to-play gigs on the Sunset Strip. There were odd jobs (he was a home healthcare aid and even worked on a pot farm) and even a botched attempt at culinary school as he tried to make it in music.

Things picked up for him when he started working the L.A. hip-hop scene and focused on developing his artistry, dropping his pseudonym for a moniker that flipped his last and middle name — with the all important piece of punctuation, which serves as a personal reminder to never abandon detail and a brazen way to make others pay attention.

And people took notice after his 2014 single, a minimalist banger called “Drugs,” became an underground hit. Then his side act, NxWorries, landed him in front of Dr. Dre, who featured .Paak extensively on his "Compton" album before signing the rising singer to his Aftermath imprint.

It was a co-sign that took him to a new level, though the genre-blurring funkiness of "Malibu" (it's up for the urban contemporary album) and .Paak's electric showmanship did most of the work.



A few years (and a few independently released albums) later, he’s now up for one of the biggest honors. Not bad for a guy that was just trying to get heard.



READ THE TIMES COVER STORY ON ANDERSON .PAAK HERE