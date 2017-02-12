Beyoncé's performance was a show of maternal strength

Stand down, doubters.

Anyone wondering if Beyoncé's just-announced pregnancy would take away from her ability to perform as vividly as we've come to expect got their answer Sunday night when the singer delivered a stunning rendition of her songs "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" at the Grammy Awards.

Dressed in a flowing gown and elaborate head piece, Beyoncé moved slowly but surely down a long runway surrounded by female dancers, then took a seat in a wooden chair that reclined nearly 90 degrees over empty space — all while she continued to sing powerfully and with palpable emotion in her voice.

The performance was a masterful show of strength and delicacy, intelligence and feeling — one she pulled off not in spite of her changing body, but because of it.

Can't wait for Coachella.