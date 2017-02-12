Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.
James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
Beyoncé's performance was a show of maternal strength
|Mikael Wood
Stand down, doubters.
Anyone wondering if Beyoncé's just-announced pregnancy would take away from her ability to perform as vividly as we've come to expect got their answer Sunday night when the singer delivered a stunning rendition of her songs "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" at the Grammy Awards.
Dressed in a flowing gown and elaborate head piece, Beyoncé moved slowly but surely down a long runway surrounded by female dancers, then took a seat in a wooden chair that reclined nearly 90 degrees over empty space — all while she continued to sing powerfully and with palpable emotion in her voice.
The performance was a masterful show of strength and delicacy, intelligence and feeling — one she pulled off not in spite of her changing body, but because of it.
Can't wait for Coachella.