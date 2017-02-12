Bruno Mars tries his best to follow Bey

Pity poor Bruno Mars, tasked with following up what was perhaps the finest Grammy performance in a generation. But if anyone had a prayer of playing live after Beyoncé without instantly vaporizing into total cosmic insignificance, it’s probably Bruno Mars.

There’s nothing one can really do to follow up on a nine-minute medley of mind-erasing pregnancy holograms and chair-tilt stunts, so Mars instead did what he does best: corral his bros, throw on some gold chains, and play his new pitch-perfect '80s funk pastiche with aplomb. “That’s What I Like” is a great, slow rolling slice of his recent affection for Zapp and Gap Band (so much so that the latter sued him ).

When he played it for the still-stunned-by-Bey Grammy crowd, he pulled the not-insignificant feat of reminding viewers why he’s still one of the most endearing, charismatic performers in pop.

Was it on the level of the regal, almost religious performance art that came before it? Of course not. But it was hard not to want to trim some strawberries and crack Champagne along with him. Anyone would need a drink after trying to play that time slot.