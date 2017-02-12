'I'm glad I made it into the playoffs,' says Terrace Martin

Producer and musician Terrace Martin is nominated for a Grammy Award for R&B; album.

Multi-instrumentalist, rapper and producer Terrace Martin, a driving force behind Kendrick Lamar's 2015 multi-Grammy-winning album "To Pimp a Butterfly," was enjoying his own day in the sun. His album "Velvet Portraits" is up for R&B; album of the year.

On the carpet, in a bright woven jacket, Martin called the nomination a blessing.

"I'm grateful that a project based on love and passion made it this far," he said, adding that he tells people in his family that the Grammy Awards are like the playoffs or the Super Bowl of music. "I'm not into a lot of sports, so I'm glad I made it into the playoffs."

He is also thrilled to point out that his mom is here with him.

"Everybody helps me. I'm just the face, but I have a strong support team of love," he said.

