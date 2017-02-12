MUSIC
Grammys 2017 live updates: Will Beyoncé or Adele make history?
Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.

The red carpet is officially open and already the fashion is delivering. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.

'I'm glad I made it into the playoffs,' says Terrace Martin

Producer and musician Terrace Martin is nominated for a Grammy Award for R&B album. (Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)
Multi-instrumentalist, rapper and producer Terrace Martin, a driving force behind Kendrick Lamar's 2015 multi-Grammy-winning album "To Pimp a Butterfly," was enjoying his own day in the sun. His album "Velvet Portraits" is up for R&B; album of the year.

On the carpet, in a bright woven jacket, Martin called the nomination a blessing.

"I'm grateful that a project based on love and passion made it this far," he said, adding that he tells people in his family that the Grammy Awards are like the playoffs or the Super Bowl of music. "I'm not into a lot of sports, so I'm glad I made it into the playoffs."

He is also thrilled to point out that his mom is here with him.

"Everybody helps me. I'm just the face, but I have a strong support team of love," he said.

READ MORE: Terrace Martin's resume is a who's who of L.A. hip-hop, jazz and R&B;>>

