Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and already the fashion is delivering. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
- The complete list of 2017 Grammys nominees
- Adele and Beyoncé showcase an industry in transition
- Will the Grammys be political?
- PHOTOS : Go backstage at the Grammy rehearsals
'I'm glad I made it into the playoffs,' says Terrace Martin
|Jessica Gelt
Multi-instrumentalist, rapper and producer Terrace Martin, a driving force behind Kendrick Lamar's 2015 multi-Grammy-winning album "To Pimp a Butterfly," was enjoying his own day in the sun. His album "Velvet Portraits" is up for R&B; album of the year.
On the carpet, in a bright woven jacket, Martin called the nomination a blessing.
"I'm grateful that a project based on love and passion made it this far," he said, adding that he tells people in his family that the Grammy Awards are like the playoffs or the Super Bowl of music. "I'm not into a lot of sports, so I'm glad I made it into the playoffs."
He is also thrilled to point out that his mom is here with him.
"Everybody helps me. I'm just the face, but I have a strong support team of love," he said.
READ MORE: Terrace Martin's resume is a who's who of L.A. hip-hop, jazz and R&B;>>