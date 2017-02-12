Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and already the fashion is delivering. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
Lalah Hathaway is looking forward to some post-Grammy video games
|Jessica Gelt
Lalah Hathaway, daughter of R&B; legend Donny Hathaway, walked the carpet sporting a sleek black dress and purple dreds piled with black in a bun on top of her head.
She is proud to be nominated for songs that, she says, she has been singing her whole life. She's barely on her way into Staples to discover whether she won (she's up for R&B; album for "Lalah Hathaway Live") and she's already plotting her after-party.
"I'm gonna go home and play 'Pac-Man' tonight, and eat some cake and drink a beer. You have no idea."