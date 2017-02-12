Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and the pre-telecast ceremony, where the majority of the award are given is underway. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
Lukas Graham scores Grammy love with a rather quaint hit
|August Brown
Lukas Graham were the undisputed overachievers of this year's Grammy nominations.
The Danish combo, led by singer Lukas Forchhammer, picked up nominations for record and song of the year, along with pop duo/group performance, for its breakout single "7 Years."
The Times profiled the group in December, just after the Grammy nominations.
I think the Grammy nominations are definitely going to make people check out the rest of our work. What we do is pretty unique, writing about family, friends and growing older. I think this is definitely going to open us up to new audiences.
In an era of big-budget pop experiments and indie-minded hip-hop, "7 Years" is a positively quaint piano ballad about welcoming old age with a certain nostalgia and wistfulness.
It's a staple on mainstream radio (peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100), but a lot of Grammy-prognosticators were surprised to see it in contention for several top prizes.
They'll have a tough haul against "Formation" and "Hello," but as they've proven time and again, "7 Years" has proven sneakily durable with Grammy voters.