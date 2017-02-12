Should President Trump be offended by the Grammy Awards? Neil Portnow addresses the question

By the end of Sunday’s Grammy Awards, President Donald Trump’s Twitter account had been mostly cold. There were no inflamed messages about the evening’s ceremony, even though there were veiled and outright incendiary commentaries on his administration.



A Tribe Called Quest ended its thunderous performance in a chant of “resist, resist, resist.” And Neil Portnow, president of the Recording Academy, addressed Trump head-on in his annual speech.



“The Recording Academy, together with America’s music makers, call on the president and Congress to help keep the music playing by updating music laws, protecting music education and renewing America’s commitment to the arts,” Portnow said.



Backstage after the ceremony, a reporter asked Portnow how he would respond if Trump went on the offensive.



“When you’re a public figure and when you’re the president of the United States, some will be happy with what you do and sing your praises and some will not,” Portnow said. “And that’s what a democracy is about.



“We just had a major election that obviously has us, in many ways, divided as a country,” he added. “We don’t weigh in on the pros and cons, what we like, what we don’t like. We give the stage to artists to express themselves.”

