Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.
James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
Who -- or what -- is CeeLo Green supposed to be? His alter ego, Gnarly Davidson
|Jessica Roy
CeeLo Green hit the Grammys red carpet in an all-gold ensemble, including a gold mask. What is happening here?
According to his Twitter account, the former "Voice" coach is dressed up as his new alter ego, Gnarly Davidson.
He premiered the persona late last year along with a new single, the name of which we cannot print here (warning: adult language at link). He's evidently using this opportunity to promote the alter ego's official Twitter account , which is not verified and, as of this writing, has 103 followers.
Meanwhile, the rest of Twitter had some thoughts about his outfit: