'You are our light': Why Adele bowed to Beyoncé

It was Adele’s night. But it happened in Beyoncé’s world.

That was the takeaway of Sunday’s 59th Grammy Awards, where the young British singer won three of the music industry’s biggest prizes — album, record and song of the year — yet seemed overshadowed by the visionary multimedia star she described as her idol.

Accepting the album of the year award for “25,” her blockbuster set of personal, old-fashioned pop ballads, Adele said she couldn’t rightfully take the Grammy knowing that it came at the expense of “Lemonade,” Beyoncé’s album connecting one woman’s marital troubles to the wider cultural struggle faced by women of color.

“You are our light,” Adele told Beyoncé, who looked on with an expression of queenly gratitude.

