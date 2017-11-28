BREAKING NEWS
Jay-Z leads the 2018 Grammy nominations with eight
Grammys 2018: Complete list of nominees

The Grammy Awards have embraced rap and hip-hop in the top categories this year, as today’s nominations include several major nods each for Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino.

Jay-Z leads this year’s pack with eight nominations, while Lamar picked up seven, and pop singer-songwriter Bruno Mars earned six. Gambino, the alter ego of Emmy-winning actor-director Donald Glover, netted five nominations, along with singer Khalid and producer-songwriter No I.D.

One of the year’s biggest hits, the remix version of Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, has become the first non-English-language track to be nominated in both the song and record of the year categories. Album of the year nominees are Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!,” Lamar’s “Damn.,” Lorde’s “Melodrama” and Mars’ “24K Magic,” while the song of the year section includes “4:44,” Julia Michaels’ “Issues,” Logic with Alessia Cara and Khalid’s “1-800-273-8255,” Mars’ “That’s What I Like” and “Despacito.”

The 60th Grammy Awards show will air live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28.

See the complete list of nominees below:

Album of the year:

  • "Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino
  • “4:44” — Jay-Z
  • “Damn.” — Kendrick Lamar
  • “Melodrama” — Lorde
  • “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Record of the year:

  • “Redbone” — Childish Gambino
  • “Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
  • “The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z
  • “Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar
  • ”24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Song of the year

  • "Despacito" — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)
  • "4:44" — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)
  • "Issues" — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
  • "1-800-273-8255" — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)
  • "That's What I Like" — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

New artist

  • Alessia Cara
  • Khalid
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Julia Michaels
  • SZA

Pop solo performance

  • "Love So Soft" — Kelly Clarkson
  • "Praying" — Kesha
  • "Million Reasons" — Lady Gaga
  • "What About Us" — P!nk
  • "Shape of You" — Ed Sheeran

Pop duo/group performance

  • "Something Just Like This" — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
  • "Despacito" — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
  • "Thunder" — Imagine Dragons
  • "Feel It Still" — Portugal. The Man
  • "Stay" — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Traditional pop vocal album

  • "Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)" — Michael Bublé
  • "Triplicate" — Bob Dylan
  • "In Full Swing" — Seth MacFarlane
  • "Wonderland" — Sarah McLachlan
  • "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90" — (Various Artists)

Pop vocal album

  • "Kaleidoscope EP" — Coldplay
  • "Lust for Life" — Lana Del Rey
  • "Evolve" — Imagine Dragons
  • "Rainbow" — Kesha
  • "Joanne" — Lady Gaga
  • "÷ (Divide)" — Ed Sheeran

Dance recording

  • "Bambro Koyo Ganda" — Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa
  • "Cola" — Camelphat & Elderbrook
  • "Andromeda" — Gorillaz featuring Dram
  • "Tonite" — LCD Soundsystem
  • "Line of Sight" — Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair

Dance/electronic album

  • "Migration" — Bonobo
  • "3-D the Catalogue" — Kraftwerk
  • "Mura Masa" — Mura Masa
  • "A Moment Apart" — Odesza
  • "What Now" — Sylvan Esso

Contemporary instrumental album

  • "What If" — the Jerry Douglas Band
  • "Spirit" — Alex Han
  • "Mount Royal" — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
  • "Prototype" — Jeff Lorber Fusion
  • "Bad Hombre" — Antonio Sanchez

Rock performance

  • "You Want It Darker" — Leonard Cohen
  • "The Promise" — Chris Cornell
  • "Run" — Foo Fighters
  • "No Good" — Kaleo
  • "Go to War" — Nothing More

Metal performance

  • "Invisible Enemy" — August Burns Red
  • "Black Hoodie" — Body Count
  • "Forever" — Code Orange
  • "Sultan’s Curse" — Mastodon
  • "Clockworks" — Meshuggah

Rock song

  • "Atlas, Rise!" — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
  • "Blood in the Cut" — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)
  • "Go to War" — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)
  • "Run" — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
  • "The Stage" — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Rock album

  • "Emperor of Sand" — Mastodon
  • "Hardwired...to Self-Destruct" — Metallica
  • "The Stories We Tell Ourselves" — Nothing More
  • "Villains" — Queens of the Stone Age
  • "A Deeper Understanding" — the War on Drugs

R&B performance

  • "Get You" — Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis
  • "Distraction" — Kehlani
  • "High" — Ledisi
  • "That's What I Like" — Bruno Mars
  • "The Weekend" — SZA

Traditional R&B performance

  • "Laugh and Move On" — the Baylor Project
  • "Redbone" — Childish Gambino
  • "What I'm Feelin'" — Anthony Hamilton teaturing the Hamiltones
  • "All the Way" — Ledisi
  • "Still" — Mali Music

R&B song

  • "First Began" — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
  • "Location" — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)
  • "Redbone" — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
  • "Supermodel" — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)
  • "That's What I Like" — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Urban contemporary album

  • "Free 6lack" — 6lack
  • "Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino
  • "American Teen" — Khalid
  • "Ctrl" — SZA
  • "Starboy" — the Weeknd

R&B album

  • "Freudian" — Daniel Caesar
  • "Let Love Rule" — Ledisi
  • "24K Magic" — Bruno Mars
  • "Gumbo" — PJ Morton
  • "Feel the Real' — Musiq Soulchild

Rap performance

  • "Bounce Back" — Big Sean
  • "Bodak Yellow" — Cardi B
  • "4:44" — Jay-Z
  • "Humble." — Kendrick Lamar
  • "Bad and Boujee" — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Rap/sung performance

  • "Prblms" — 6lack
  • "Crew" — Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
  • "Family Feud" — Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé
  • "Loyalty." — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
  • "Love Galore" — SZA featuring Travis Scott

Rap song

  • "Bodak Yellow" — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)
  • "Chase Me" — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi)
  • "Humble." — K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
  • "Sassy" — E. Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)
  • "The Story of O.J." — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

Rap album

  • "4:44" — Jay-Z
  • "Damn." — Kendrick Lamar
  • "Culture" — Migos
  • "Laila's Wisdom" — Rapsody
  • "Flower Boy" — Tyler, the Creator

Country solo performance

  • "Body Like a Back Road" — Sam Hunt
  • "Losing You" — Alison Krauss
  • "Tin Man" — Miranda Lambert
  • "I Could Use a Love Song" — Maren Morris
  • "Either Way" — Chris Stapleton

Country duo/group performance

  • "It Ain't My Fault" — Brothers Osborne
  • "My Old Man" — Zac Brown Band
  • "You Look Good" — Lady Antebellum
  • "Better Man" — Little Big Town
  • "Drinkin' Problem" — Midland

Country song

  • "Better Man" — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
  • "Body Like a Back Road" — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)
  • "Broken Halos" — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
  • "Drinkin’ Problem" — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)
  • "Tin Man" — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Country album

  • "Cosmic Hallelujah" — Kenny Chesney
  • "Heart Break" — Lady Antebellum
  • "The Breaker" — Little Big Town
  • "Life Changes" — Thomas Rhett
  • "From a Room: Volume 1" — Chris Stapleton

New Age album

  • "Reflection" — Brian Eno
  • "SongVersation: Medicine" — India.Arie
  • "Dancing on Water" — Peter Kater
  • "Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5" — Kitaro
  • "Spiral Revelation" — Steve Roach

Improvised jazz solo

  • "Can't Remember Why" — Sara Caswell, soloist
  • "Dance of Shiva" — Billy Childs, soloist
  • "Whisper Not" — Fred Hersch, soloist
  • "Miles Beyond" — John McLaughlin, soloist
  • "Ilimba" — Chris Potter, soloist

Jazz vocal album

  • "The Journey" — The Baylor Project
  • "A Social Call" — Jazzmeia Horn
  • "Bad Ass and Blind" — Raul Midón
  • "Porter Plays Porter" — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
  • "Dreams and Daggers" — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Jazz instrumental album

  • "Uptown, Downtown" — Bill Charlap Trio
  • "Rebirth" — Billy Childs
  • "Project Freedom" — Joey DeFrancesco & the People
  • "Open Book" — Fred Hersch
  • "The Dreamer Is the Dream" — Chris Potter

Large jazz ensemble album

  • "MONK'estra Vol. 2" — John Beasley
  • "Jigsaw" — Alan Ferber Big Band
  • "Bringin' It" — Christian McBride Big Band
  • "Homecoming" — Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne
  • "Whispers on the Wind" — Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge

Latin jazz album

  • "Hybrido — From Rio to Wayne Shorter" — Antonio Adolfo
  • "Oddara" — Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
  • "Outra Coisa — The Music of Moacir Santos" — Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves
  • "Típico" — Miguel Zenón
  • "Jazz Tango" — Pablo Ziegler Trio

Gospel performance/song

  • "Too Hard Not To" — Tina Campbell
  • "You Deserve It" — JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn
  • "Better Days" — Le'Andria
  • "My Life" — the Walls Group
  • "Never Have to Be Alone" — CeCe Winans

Contemporary Christian music performance/song

  • "Oh My Soul" — Casting Crowns
  • "Clean" — Natalie Grant
  • "What a Beautiful Name" — Hillsong Worship
  • "Even If" — MercyMe
  • "Hills and Valleys" — Tauren Wells

Gospel album

  • "Crossover: Live From Music City" — Travis Greene
  • "Bigger Than Me" — Le'Andria
  • "Close" — Marvin Sapp
  • "Sunday Song" — Anita Wilson
  • "Let Them Fall in Love" — CeCe Winans

Contemporary Christian music album

  • "Rise" — Danny Gokey
  • "Echoes (Deluxe Edition) — Matt Maher
  • "Lifer" — MercyMe
  • "Hills and Valleys" — Tauren Wells
  • "Chain Breaker" — Zach Williams

Roots gospel album

  • "The Best of the Collingsworth Family — Volume 1" — the Collingsworth Family
  • "Give Me Jesus" — Larry Cordle
  • "Resurrection" — Joseph Habedank
  • "Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope" — Reba McEntire
  • "Hope for All Nations" — Karen Peck & New River

Latin pop album

  • "Lo Único Constante" — Alex Cuba
  • "Mis Planes Son Amarte" — Juanes
  • "Amar y Vivir en Vivo Desde la Ciudad de México, 2017" — La Santa Cecilia
  • "Musas (Un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de los Macorinos)" — Natalia Lafourcade
  • "El Dorado" — Shakira

Latin rock, urban or alternative album

  • "Ayo" — Bomba Estéreo
  • "Pa' Fuera" — C4 Trío & Desorden Público
  • "Salvavidas de Hielo" — Jorge Drexler
  • "El Paradise" — Los Amigos Invisibles
  • "Residente" — Residente

Regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)

  • "Ni Diablo Ni Santo" — Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
  • "Ayer y Hoy" — Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
  • "Momentos" — Alex Campos
  • "Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas" — Aida Cuevas
  • "Zapateando en el Norte" — Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)

Tropical Latin album

  • "Albita" — Albita
  • "Art of the Arrangement" — Doug Beavers
  • "Salsa Big Band" — Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
  • "Gente Valiente" — Silvestre Dangond
  • "Indestructible" — Diego el Cigala

American roots performance

  • "Killer Diller Blues" — Alabama Shakes
  • "Let My Mother Live" — Blind Boys of Alabama
  • "Arkansas Farmboy" — Glen Campbell
  • "Steer Your Way" — Leonard Cohen
  • "I Never Cared for You" — Alison Krauss

American roots song

  • "Cumberland Gap" — David Rawlings
  • "I Wish You Well" — the Mavericks
  • "If We Were Vampires" — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
  • "It Ain't Over Yet" — Rodney Crowell featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White
  • "My Only True Friend" — Gregg Allman

Americana album

  • "Southern Blood" — Gregg Allman
  • "Shine on Rainy Day" — Brent Cobb
  • "Beast Epic" — Iron & Wine
  • "The Nashville Sound" — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
  • "Brand New Day" — the Mavericks

Bluegrass album

  • "Fiddler's Dream" — Michael Cleveland
  • "Laws of Gravity" — the Infamous Stringdusters
  • "Original" — Bobby Osborne
  • "Universal Favorite" — Noam Pikelny
  • "All the Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live]" — Rhonda Vincent and the Rage

Traditional blues album

  • "Migration Blues" — Eric Bibb
  • "Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio" — Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio
  • "Roll and Tumble" — R.L. Boyce
  • "Sonny & Brownie's Last Train" — Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi
  • "Blue & Lonesome" — the Rolling Stones

Contemporary blues album

  • "Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm" — Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
  • "Recorded Live in Lafayette" — Sonny Landreth
  • "TajMo" — Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'
  • "Got Soul" — Robert Randolph & the Family Band
  • "Live From the Fox Oakland" — Tedeschi Trucks Band

Folk album

  • "Mental Illness" — Aimee Mann
  • "Semper Femina" — Laura Marling
  • "The Queen of Hearts" — Offa Rex
  • "You Don't Own Me Anymore" — the Secret Sisters
  • "The Laughing Apple" — Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Regional roots music album

  • "Top of the Mountain" — Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
  • "Ho'okena 3.0" — Ho'okena
  • "Kalenda" — Lost Bayou Ramblers
  • "Miyo Kekisepa, Make a Stand [Live]" — Northern Cree
  • "Pua Kiele" — Josh Tatofi

Reggae album

  • "Chronology" — Chronixx
  • "Lost in Paradise" — Common Kings
  • "Wash House Ting" — J Boog
  • "Stony Hill" — Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley
  • "Avrakedabra" — Morgan Heritage

World music album

  • "Memoria de los Sentidos" — Vicente Amigo
  • "Para Mi" — Buika
  • "Rosa Dos Ventos" — Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro
  • "Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration" — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
  • "Elwan" — Tinariwen

Children's album

  • "Brighter Side" — Gustafer Yellowgold
  • "Feel What U Feel" — Lisa Loeb
  • "Lemonade" — Justin Roberts
  • "Rise Shine #Woke" — Alphabet Rockers
  • "Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World" — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Spoken word album (includes poetry, audiobooks & storytelling)

  • "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" — Neil deGrasse Tyson
  • "Born to Run" — Bruce Springsteen
  • "Confessions of a Serial Songwriter" — Shelly Peiken
  • "Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) — Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo
  • "The Princess Diarist" — Carrie Fisher

Comedy album

  • "The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas" — Dave Chappelle
  • "Cinco" — Jim Gaffigan
  • "Jerry Before Seinfeld" — Jerry Seinfeld
  • "A Speck of Dust" — Sarah Silverman
  • "What Now?" — Kevin Hart

Musical theater album

  • "Come From Away" — Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
  • "Dear Evan Hansen" — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
  • "Hello, Dolly!" — Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)

Compilation soundtrack for visual media

  • "Baby Driver" (Various Artists)
  • "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2" (Various Artists)
  • "Hidden Figures: The Album" (Various Artists)
  • "La La Land" (Various Artists)
  • "Moana: The Songs" (Various Artists)

Score soundtrack for visual media

  • "Arrival" — Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer
  • "Dunkirk" — Hans Zimmer, composer
  • "Game of Thrones: Season 7" — Ramin Djawadi, composer
  • "Hidden Figures" — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers
  • "La La Land" — Justin Hurwitz, composer

Song written for visual media

  • "City of Stars" — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)
  • "How Far I'll Go" — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli'i Cravalho)
  • "I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)" — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift)
  • "Never Give Up" — Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)
  • "Stand Up for Something" — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day featuring Common)

Instrumental composition

  • "Alkaline" — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)
  • "Choros #3" — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)
  • "Home Free (For Peter Joe)" — Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)
  • "Three Revolutions" — Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & Chucho Valdés)
  • "Warped Cowboy" — Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge)

Arrangement, anstrumental or a cappella

  • "All Hat, No Saddle" — Chuck Owen, arranger (Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge)
  • "Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can" — John Williams, arranger (John Williams)
  • "Home Free (For Peter Joe)" — Nate Smith, arranger (Nate Smith)
  • "Ugly Beauty/Pannonica" — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
  • "White Christmas" — Chris Walden, arranger (Herb Alpert)

Arrangement, instruments and vocals

  • "Another Day of Sun" — Justin Hurwitz, arranger (La La Land Cast)
  • "Every Time We Say Goodbye" — Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Clint Holmes featuring Jane Monheit)
  • "I Like Myself" — Joel McNeely, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)
  • "I Loves You Porgy/There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York" — Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin & Clint Holmes, arrangers (Clint Holmes featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Count Basie Orchestra)
  • "Putin" — Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman)

Recording package

  • "El Orisha de la Rosa" — Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz)
  • "Mura Masa" — Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)
  • "Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)" — Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)
  • "Sleep Well Beast" — Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)
  • "Solid State" — Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton) Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton)

Boxed or special limited edition package

  • "Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta" — Tim Breen, art director (Various Artists)
  • "Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (1984- 2014)" — Tom Hingston, art director (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds)
  • "May 1977: Get Shown the Light" - Masaki Koike, art director (Grateful Dead)
  • "The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition" — Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)
  • "Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares" — Tim Breen, Benjamin Marra & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

Album notes

  • "Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With the Truth" — Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves, album notes writers (Various Artists)
  • "Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition" — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Various Artists)
  • "The Complete Piano Works of Scott Joplin" — Bryan S. Wright, album notes writer (Richard Dowling)
  • "Edouard-Léon Scott de Martinville, Inventor of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute" — David Giovannoni, album notes writer (Various Artists)
  • "Live at the Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings" — Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding)
  • "Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams" — Michael Corcoran, album notes writer (Washington Phillips)

Historical album

  • "Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta" — Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)
  • "The Goldberg Variations — the Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955" — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)
  • "Leonard Bernstein — the Composer" — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)
  • "Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From the Horn of Africa" — Nicolas Sheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
  • "Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams" — Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Washington Phillips)

Engineered album, non-classical

  • "Every Where Is Some Where" — Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (K.Flay)
  • "Is This the Life We Really Want?" — Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Roger Waters)
  • "Natural Conclusion" — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer (Rose Cousins)
  • "No Shape" — Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Perfume Genius)
  • "24K Magic" — Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)

Producer of the year, non-classical

  • Calvin Harris
  • Greg Kurstin
  • Blake Mills
  • No I.D.
  • The Stereotypes

Remixed recording

  • "Can't Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)" — Louie Vega, remixer (Loleatta Holloway)
  • "Funk O' De Funk (SMLE Remix)" — SMLE, remixers (Bobby Rush)
  • "Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)" — Leighton James & Christian Srigley, remixers (Kehlani)
  • "A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)" — Four Tet, remixer (The xx)
  • "You Move (Latroit Remix)" — Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)

Surround sound album

  • "Early Americans" — Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
  • "Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man" — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra And Choir)
  • "So Is My Love" — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)
  • "3-D the Catalogue" — Fritz Hilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer (Kraftwerk)
  • "Tyberg: Masses" — Jesse Brayman, surround mix engineer; Jesse Brayman, surround mastering engineer; Blanton Alspaugh, surround producer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

Engineered album, classical

  • "Danielpour: Songs of Solitude & War Songs" — Gary Call, engineer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
  • "Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man" — Morten Lindberg, engineer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
  • "Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies" — Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
  • "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio" — Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
  • "Tyberg: Masses" — John Newton, engineer; Jesse Brayman, mastering engineer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

Producer of the year, classical

  • Blanton Alspaugh
  • Manfred Eicher
  • David Frost
  • Morten Lindberg
  • Judith Sherman

Orchestral performance

  • "Concertos for Orchestra" — Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
  • "Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches" — Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
  • "Debussy: Images; Jeux & aa Plus Que Lente" — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
  • "Mahler: Symphony No. 5" — Osmo Vänskä, conductor (Minnesota Orchestra)
  • "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio" — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Opera recording

  • "Berg: Lulu" — Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)
  • "Berg: Wozzeck" — Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf, producer (Houston Symphony; Chorus of Students and Alumni, Shepherd School of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children's Chorus)
  • "Bizet: Les Pêcheurs de Perles" — Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Testé; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
  • "Handel: Ottone" — George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer; Jacob Händel, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)
  • "Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel" — Valery Gergiev, conductor; Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina & Kira Loginova; Ilya Petrov, producer (Mariinsky Orchestra; Mariinsky Chorus)

Choral Performance

  • "Bryars: The Fifth Century" — Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)
  • "Handel: Messiah" — Andrew Davis, conductor; Noel Edison, chorus master (Elizabeth DeShong, John Relyea, Andrew Staples & Erin Wall; Toronto Symphony Orchestra; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir)
  • "Mansurian: Requiem" — Alexander Liebreich, conductor; Florian Helgath, chorus master (Anja Petersen & Andrew Redmond; Münchener Kammerorchester; RIAS Kammerchor)
  • "Music of the Spheres" — Nigel Short, conductor (Tenebrae)
  • “Tyberg: Masses” — Brian A. Schmidt, conductor (Christopher Jacobson; South Dakota Chorale)

Chamber music/small ensemble performance

  • "Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1" — Arcangelo
  • "Death & the Maiden" — Patricia Kopatchinskaja & the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
  • "Divine Theatre — Sacred Motets by Giaches De Wert" — Stile Antico
  • "Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann" — Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich
  • "Martha Argerich & Friends — Live From Lugano 2016" — Martha Argerich & Various Artists

Classical instrumental solo

  • "Bach: The French Suites" — Murray Perahia
  • "Haydn: Cello Concertos" — Steven Isserlis; Florian Donderer, conductor (The Deutsch Kammerphilharmonie Bremen)
  • "Levina: The Piano Concertos" — Maria Lettberg; Ariane Matiakh, conductor (Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin)
  • "Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2" — Frank Peter Zimmermann; Alan Gilbert, conductor (NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester)
  • "Transcendental" - Daniil Trifonov

Classical solo vocal album

  • "Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas" — Philippe Jaroussky; Petra Müllejans, conductor (Ann-Kathrin Brüggemann & Juan de la Rubia; Freiburger Barockorchester)
  • "Crazy Girl Crazy — Music by Gershwin, Berg & Berio" — Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)
  • "Gods & Monsters" — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist
  • "In War & Peace — Harmony Through Music" — Joyce DiDonato; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)
  • "Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift" — Dmitri Hvorostovsky; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra & Style of Five Ensemble)

Classical compendium

  • "Barbara" — Alexandre Tharaud; Cécile Lenoir, producer
  • "Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto" — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
  • "Kurtág: Complete Works for Ensemble & Choir" — Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor; Guido Tichelman, producer
  • "Les Routes de l'Esclavage" — Jordi Savall, conductor; Benjamin Bleton, producer
  • "Mademoiselle: Première Audience — Unknown Music of Nadia Boulanger" — Lucy Mauro; Lucy Mauro, producer

Contemporary classical composition

  • "Danielpour: Songs of Solitude" — Richard Danielpour, composer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
  • "Higdon: Viola Concerto" — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
  • "Mansurian: Requiem" — Tigran Mansurian, composer (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)
  • "Schoenberg, Adam: Picture Studies" — Adam Schoenberg, composer (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
  • "Zhou Tian: Concerto for Orchestra" — Zhou Tian, composer (Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

Music video

  • " Up All Night" — (Beck) Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers
  • "Makeba" — (Jain) Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer
  • "The Story of O.J." — (Jay-Z) Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, video producer
  • "Humble." — (Kendrick Lamar) The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers
  • "1-800-273-8255" — (Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid) Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video producer

Music film

  • "One More Time With Feeling" (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers
  • "Long Strange Trip" (The Grateful Dead) Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers
  • "The Defiant Ones" (Various Artists) Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers
  • "Soundbreaking" (Various Artists) Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers
