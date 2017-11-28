Grammys 2018: Complete list of nominees

The Grammy Awards have embraced rap and hip-hop in the top categories this year, as today’s nominations include several major nods each for Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino.

Jay-Z leads this year’s pack with eight nominations, while Lamar picked up seven, and pop singer-songwriter Bruno Mars earned six. Gambino, the alter ego of Emmy-winning actor-director Donald Glover, netted five nominations, along with singer Khalid and producer-songwriter No I.D.

One of the year’s biggest hits, the remix version of Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, has become the first non-English-language track to be nominated in both the song and record of the year categories. Album of the year nominees are Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!,” Lamar’s “Damn.,” Lorde’s “Melodrama” and Mars’ “24K Magic,” while the song of the year section includes “4:44,” Julia Michaels’ “Issues,” Logic with Alessia Cara and Khalid’s “1-800-273-8255,” Mars’ “That’s What I Like” and “Despacito.”

The 60th Grammy Awards show will air live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28.

See the complete list of nominees below:

Album of the year:

"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“Damn.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama” — Lorde

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Record of the year:

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar

”24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Song of the year

"Despacito" — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

"4:44" — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

"Issues" — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

"1-800-273-8255" — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

"That's What I Like" — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

New artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Pop solo performance

"Love So Soft" — Kelly Clarkson

"Praying" — Kesha

"Million Reasons" — Lady Gaga

"What About Us" — P!nk

"Shape of You" — Ed Sheeran

Pop duo/group performance

"Something Just Like This" — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

"Despacito" — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"Thunder" — Imagine Dragons

"Feel It Still" — Portugal. The Man

"Stay" — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Traditional pop vocal album

"Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)" — Michael Bublé

"Triplicate" — Bob Dylan

"In Full Swing" — Seth MacFarlane

"Wonderland" — Sarah McLachlan

"Tony Bennett Celebrates 90" — (Various Artists)

Pop vocal album

"Kaleidoscope EP" — Coldplay

"Lust for Life" — Lana Del Rey

"Evolve" — Imagine Dragons

"Rainbow" — Kesha

"Joanne" — Lady Gaga

"÷ (Divide)" — Ed Sheeran

Dance recording

"Bambro Koyo Ganda" — Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa

"Cola" — Camelphat & Elderbrook

"Andromeda" — Gorillaz featuring Dram

"Tonite" — LCD Soundsystem

"Line of Sight" — Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair

Dance/electronic album

"Migration" — Bonobo

"3-D the Catalogue" — Kraftwerk

"Mura Masa" — Mura Masa

"A Moment Apart" — Odesza

"What Now" — Sylvan Esso

Contemporary instrumental album

"What If" — the Jerry Douglas Band

"Spirit" — Alex Han

"Mount Royal" — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

"Prototype" — Jeff Lorber Fusion

"Bad Hombre" — Antonio Sanchez

Rock performance

"You Want It Darker" — Leonard Cohen

"The Promise" — Chris Cornell

"Run" — Foo Fighters

"No Good" — Kaleo

"Go to War" — Nothing More

Metal performance

"Invisible Enemy" — August Burns Red

"Black Hoodie" — Body Count

"Forever" — Code Orange

"Sultan’s Curse" — Mastodon

"Clockworks" — Meshuggah

Rock song

"Atlas, Rise!" — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

"Blood in the Cut" — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

"Go to War" — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

"Run" — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

"The Stage" — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Rock album

"Emperor of Sand" — Mastodon

"Hardwired...to Self-Destruct" — Metallica

"The Stories We Tell Ourselves" — Nothing More

"Villains" — Queens of the Stone Age

"A Deeper Understanding" — the War on Drugs

R&B performance