Hashtag Highlights: Comic-Con swap, Jay-Z becomes a meme

Keeping up with all the social media this week in the world of entertainment? Or is it too many tweets, too little time? Not to worry, we’ve got you covered. Our new column, Hashtag Highlights, showcases five stories that generated major buzz.

Comic-Con switch-up

Yvette Nicole Brown is set to replace Chris Hardwick as moderator at AMC’s Comic-Con panels this year. But don’t overthink it, the actress suggests. According to her tweet Wednesday, she’s just “filling in for a friend.” Hardwick was dropped from the gig after sexual assault claims were made against him.

Read more: the latest on Chris Hardwick abuse allegations »

Sheeran honors a late fan

Ed Sheeran paid tribute to fan Melody Driscoll on Wednesday, who died at age 11. The two first met in 2016, when the singer-songwriter surprised Melody in the hospital for a private performance as she battled Rett Syndrome, among other health issues.

Bkz2Pvsl6Yn

A tweet takes a turn

Amber Heard joined the chorus of stars commenting on immigration this week but misspoke, according to some critics.

In a since-deleted tweet, the “Aquaman” actress warned of an alleged U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement checkpoint near her home, adding, “Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies, and landscapers a ride home tonight.” She took the message down after being called a racist and elitist, but continued her Twitter thread on the subject.

Read more: Heard's tweet about an 'ICE checkpoint' fires up critics »

Jay, the cautious jet-skier

The Internet had a field day when photos of Jay-Z and Beyonce jet-skiing dropped, with the former decked out in some serious protective gear. As dozens of memes of the rapper circulated, 50 Cent couldn’t help weighing in, too.

Bk23Je9lDuB

Four ways to Fourth

From trolling the president to poolside fun, stars celebrated the Fourth of July in a variety of ways. Some standout posts include Sacha Baron Cohen’s cryptic Twitter video of Donald Trump (which was later revealed to be tied to a new Showtime project he’s in talks for), a PSA from Robin Wright as the new “House of Cards” president, Claire Underwood, Kate Hudson showing off her baby bump, and Julianne Hough making any other pool party pale in comparison.

Bk0k-u6gxiZ

Bk2z9nAhePF

Updates: