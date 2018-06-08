Hashtag Highlights: Tributes to a culinary icon, Reese Witherspoon goes back to 'Blonde'

It was a special week for the cast of “Sex and the City” as the hit HBO show celebrated its 20th anniversary Wednesday. Each member of the Manhattan foursome celebrated in different ways. Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbs) launched a clothing line for her New York governor campaign (“I’m a Miranda and I’m voting for Cynthia”). Kim Cattrall retweeted tributes to her character Samantha Jones. Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) posted a picture of the cast and crew’s tearful last day on set, and Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) shared a photo gallery, calling the experience “some of the best years” of her life.