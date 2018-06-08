Hashtag Highlights: Tributes to a culinary icon, Reese Witherspoon goes back to 'Blonde'

Keeping up with all the social media buzz this week in the world of entertainment? Or is it too many tweets, too little time? Thankfully, the Los Angeles Times is here to help with a weekly column, Hashtag Highlights, to help filter the feeds and pick five to follow.
Rest in peace, Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain
Hollywood stars and public figures paid tribute to designer Kate Spade Monday following reports of her apparent suicide. David Spade, her brother-in-law, took a moment to fondly remember her humor on Twitter, while her niece Rachel Brosnahan shared a video of her dancing, captioned, “This is how she would want to be remembered.”
Four days later, the world said goodbye to celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain as CNN announced his apparent suicide Friday. Tributes poured in from Hollywood insiders and his CNN colleagues, including Christiane Amanpour, Alec Baldwin, Ryan Seacrest, George Takei and fellow foodie Gordon Ramsey.
We couldn’t help but wonder…
It was a special week for the cast of “Sex and the City” as the hit HBO show celebrated its 20th anniversary Wednesday. Each member of the Manhattan foursome celebrated in different ways. Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbs) launched a clothing line for her New York governor campaign (“I’m a Miranda and I’m voting for Cynthia”). Kim Cattrall retweeted tributes to her character Samantha Jones. Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) posted a picture of the cast and crew’s tearful last day on set, and Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) shared a photo gallery, calling the experience “some of the best years” of her life.
Reese, the social butterfly
Reese Witherspoon proved herself a social maven this week, sharing a post on Tuesday of the “Big Little Lies” cast — including new addition Meryl Streep — taking a break from shooting Season 2. Nothing to see here, just the most star-studded bowling team having a girls night out.
Then Witherspoon topped herself Thursday when she confirmed the speculation about a new “Legally Blonde” film. Captioned “it’s true,” she reenacted a fan-favorite scene from the 2001 original, racking up over 2.7 million views in its first eight hours on Instagram.
A happy Beyhive
No caption needed. Beyonce debuted a picture from night one of her much-anticipated OTR II Tour, a joint venture with husband Jay Z. In less than 24 hours, 4.5 million fans liked the post from their Wales concert.
Laverne Cox kicks off Pride Month
Laverne Cox, the first openly transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy, celebrated Pride Month on Monday with this Instagram statement, “I am so proud to be a black, trans woman, to be a member of the #lgbtq+ community, to be alive in a world that has so often been hostile to my very existence…We must continue to persist, to persevere, to fight, to eventually prevail with love.”