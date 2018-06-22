Hashtag Highlights: Outcries for separated families, goodbyes to 'Game of Thrones'

Keeping up with all the social media this week in the world of entertainment? Or is it too many tweets, too little time? Not to worry, we’ve got you covered. Our new column, Hashtag Highlights, will showcase five stories that generated major buzz.

Supporting those separated

Of all the tweets, grams and posts that circulated this week, there’s one topic that surely dominated the feeds: the separation of families at the U.S. border. Director Ava Duvernay, actress Storm Reid and writer-producer Lena Waithe, shared pictures of themselves as children in an effort to humanize the young lives caught in the political crossroads. Eva Longoria protested as she announced the birth of her baby boy, writing on Instagram, “I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms.”

Gone girl

Emilia Clarke bade farewell to “Game of Thrones” this week after wrapping her final day of shooting. The mother of dragons thanked her TV family, whom she’ll “never stop missing.” As if on cue, her former costar and on-screen spouse Jason Momoa commented, "Love u. Proud of you.” We’re not crying. You’re crying.

Seth Rogen, the mood killer

Love is in the air between the newly engaged Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson and everyone knows it — especially Seth Rogen. He’s had enough of their puppy love exchanges on Instagram. On Thursday, after confirming their engagement on “The Tonight Show,” Davidson posted a picture of his fiancée with her back arched, wearing a faux fur bra, captioned, “What the actual …” See below for how Rogen killed their vibes:

Pete Davidson / Instagram

Demi speaks her truth

Demi Lovato is back with new music, but her surprise single has left some fans concerned. She released “Sober’ on Thursday with the lyrics, "Momma, I'm so sorry / I'm not sober anymore. And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor." More than 1 million people watched her Instagram tease in its first eight hours.

