How your favorite horror movies and TV shows invaded theme park haunted mazes

Visitors pass through the blood filled hallway of the Overlook Hotel inside the Shining maze.

SIX YEARS AGO, director Eli Roth pulled on a costume from his film "Hostel" and staged an impromptu performance inside the film's maze at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

"He showed up, he had the costume from the movie, and he acted in every single scene in the maze for over an hour," recalled John Murdy, creative director at Universal Studios Hollywood and executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights. "When I came down, he had gone backstage afterwards and hung out with the cast, took a million selfies, thanked everybody and as he was coming out he gave me a big bro hug."

Of course, Roth was still drenched in fake blood from the performance.

"I've never been able to get [the blood] off so now it's just the Eli Roth memorial jacket," Murdy said with a laugh.

Horror fans and filmmakers alike flock to Universal Studios for the Halloween-themed seasonal attractions, which compete with the longer-running Knott’s Scary Farm by taking full advantage of licensing opportunities to bring thrill seekers’ favorite movies and TV shows to frightening life.