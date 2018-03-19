Jim Carrey's potshot at Sarah Huckabee Sanders fires up social media

Jim Carrey, who hasn't been shy about his political opinions on social media since taking a step back from the entertainment industry, found himself in hot water among conservatives over the weekend when he took a shot at White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
His hand-drawn portrait of Sanders was, shall we say, unflattering.
"This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked," the comedian and actor tweeted, along with the signed image. "Monstrous!"
Shredding Sanders, and especially her appearance, has been a hot-button sideshow in the Trump era. (It even got The Times in trouble once, necessitating an apology from cartoonist-columnist David Horsey.)
Conservatives on Twitter didn't hold back in their commentary over the weekend, and discussion of Carrey's art was still a trending topic on Monday morning. Here's a sampling:
The Sanders chat wasn't completely a one-sided conversation. Carrey got support from comics Dana Goldberg and Richard Jeter, the latter of whom mocked Fox News and compared the art to crude words from President Trump.
Former NFL player Donté Stallworth weighed in, as did other liberals, some of whom turned the logic of the rage back at the other side.
Carrey's been far bolder on social media in the recent past, including bailing on Facebook in early February because of its role in allowing Russian interests to advertise around the U.S. election.
"[S]ocial media has created cyber-bridges over which those who do not have our best interest in mind can cross and we are allowing it. No wall is going to protect us from that...," he said in early February. "What we need now are activist investors to send a message that responsible oversight is needed."
General activism aside, Carrey has been consistently unflattering in his portraits of Republicans, including Sen. Marco Rubio, Rep. Devin Nunes and President Trump, the latter of whom he skewered on Presidents Day.
The people he admires fare better. In honoring the death of Stephen Hawking last Wednesday, Carrey gave the late physicist a pleasant makeover.
