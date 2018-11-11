Katy Perry, John Legend and more celebs condemn Trump's response to California's wildfires

"The president’s message attacking California and threatening to withhold aid to the victims of the cataclysmic fires is Ill-informed, ill-timed and demeaning to those who are suffering as well as the men and women on the front lines,” California Professional Firefighter Assn. President Brian Rice said in a statement, calling Trump’s tweet a “shameful attack on California” and “an attack on all our courageous men and women on the front lines.”