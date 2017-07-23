Spanish-language station wins big at the 69th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards

Spanish-language broadcaster KVEA took home top honors for morning and afternoon newscasts Saturday night at the 69th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The ceremony, which took place at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, saw a series of big wins for KVEA, which is owned and operated by Telemundo.

The station tallied eight accolades throughout the evening, trailing only KCET, which led with 10 awards. In addition to its award-winning newscasts, KVEA garnered recognition for a number of its reporting endeavors, including separate series on sports and education.

KCET, a noncommercial educational TV station, collected accolades for its programming across a variety of topics, including arts, crime, entertainment and local issues.

KTLA took home three awards, including a distinguished win for best evening newscast. Longtime sports broadcaster and Hockey Hall of Fame honoree Bob Miller received the evening’s Los Angeles Area Governors Award, which was presented by Los Angeles Kings President and former player Luc Robitaille.

The remainder of the evening’s awards were presented by a roster of local area personalities, reporters and newscasters. A handful of Hollywood faces presented as well, including Erica Ash, Jermaine Fowler, Chris Geere, Jessie T Usher, and Cedric Yarbrough.

emilymae.czachor@latimes.com

@emczachor