The Times' series "L.A. Without the NEA," about how the National Endowment for the Arts works at the community level and what the local cultural landscape might look like without the agency, has been generating dozens and dozens (and dozens) of reader responses.

One piece that clearly struck a chord was by theater critic Charles McNulty, who wrote about how the stage has shaped his life. "I was raised Catholic, but my adopted church is the one in which the scripture is by Aeschylus, Sophocles and Euripides, Shakespeare and Molière, Ibsen, Chekhov and Beckett and a dozen other playwrights who widen the frame of our understanding by presenting us with characters who are in collision with one another, with society and with the very nature of existence itself," McNulty wrote.

Among those touched by the piece was Sister Rita Yeasted of La Roche College in Pittsburgh. She writes:

I have been a nun for over 50 years, most of them teaching English. I currently teach at a small, liberal arts college in Pittsburgh, and while I teach everything from freshman comp to senior seminar, drama has always been my passion.

The great joy of my life is to take students to see a play, especially when they have never experienced live theater.

When I read your inspiring column this morning, I felt that it could be deemed today’s spiritual reading. I am horrified at the thought that once again funding for the NEH and NEA is on the line. The proposed budget to expand our military and cut health care and Meals on Wheels is immoral, but I truly believe that to deprive citizens of art and the humanities will cause another kind of death. I have devoted my life to helping students to become more human, and while I am a new digital subscriber to your newspaper, your column today more than justified the expense of a subscription.

For the record, you may consider yourself a “former Catholic,” but the values taught [to] you at a younger age are still manifest. Obviously, my faith inspires my life and teaching, but I believe that your advocacy for embracing our humanity, especially in literature and drama, reminds all your readers today that losing the arts is losing our humanity; indeed, it is, as you say so eloquently, losing our souls. Thank you for allowing my friends and me to reflect on why we invest time and money in theater tickets. Let’s both hope that wiser heads and hearts will fight vigorously to defend government support of the arts. Keep up the good work.

