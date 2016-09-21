ENTERTAINMENT
Art imitates life: Madame Tussauds separates wax figures of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s pending divorce has prompted Madame Tussauds to separate the wax figures of the stars at museums in London, New York, Las Vegas and Hollywood. 

A spokeswoman for the wax museum in London said it wanted to mirror Jolie and Pitt’s separation, which came to light Tuesday. She said the wax figures “are now featured at a respectful distance from each other.” 

Jolie’s figure has been placed near one of Nicole Kidman. Pitt’s is hanging out with the figure of his co-star in several films, Morgan Freeman

The figures were unveiled in 2013 in honor of Pitt’s 50th birthday. 

