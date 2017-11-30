Matt Lauer says he is sorry to anyone hurt by his actions

In his first public comments since being fired by NBC, former “Today” anchor Matt Lauer said Thursday he is “truly sorry” to anyone hurt by his words and actions.

His former “Today” co-host, Savannah Guthrie, read a statement from Lauer at the top of Thursday's show, a day after he was dismissed by NBC following an investigation into allegations of what the network said was “inappropriate sexual behavior.” Published reports accuse Lauer of crude and habitual misconduct with women around the office.

Lauer said in the statement: “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized. But there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed or ashamed.”

He also said that “repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching,” and that he's “committed to beginning that effort.”