A year has passed since the start of the #MeToo movement. How has it affected your life?

On Oct. 15, 2017, a tweet helped spark a movement. Alyssa Milano said on Twitter, "If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet.”
It wasn't the first time the phrase "me too" was promoted in that context. You can thank founder Tarana Burke for that. A sexual assault survivor herself, Burke has been working on "me too" since the mid-2000s.
But on that October day, Milano’s message caught on and helped kick-start the watershed moment that has now permeated throughout entertainment, politics, academia, medicine, sports and countless other industries and communities. As the movement celebrates its one-year anniversary this month, The Times wants to hear what impact it has had on you. Share your experience through the form below.