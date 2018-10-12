Advertisement

A year has passed since the start of the #MeToo movement. How has it affected your life?

Christina Schoellkopf
By
Oct 12, 2018
Activist Tarana Burke and Michelle Williams attend the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

On Oct. 15, 2017, a tweet helped spark a movement. Alyssa Milano said on Twitter, "If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet.”

It wasn't the first time the phrase "me too" was promoted in that context. You can thank founder Tarana Burke for that. A sexual assault survivor herself, Burke has been working on "me too" since the mid-2000s.

But on that October day, Milano’s message caught on and helped kick-start the watershed moment that has now permeated throughout entertainment, politics, academia, medicine, sports and countless other industries and communities. As the movement celebrates its one-year anniversary this month, The Times wants to hear what impact it has had on you. Share your experience through the form below.

