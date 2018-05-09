You truly don’t know what it means to suffer until you’re a journalist covering the Cannes Film Festival. Jet lag, spotty WiFi, a beautiful beach you never have time to visit, that croque-monsieur that smelled kinda funny — it’s the worst, I tell you.

But this year really takes the cake. This year, the 71-year-old festival finally did away with its long-standing tradition of holding advance press screenings for films playing in the main competition. Going forward, those press screenings will be held either concurrent with or after the film’s public gala screening, robbing journalists of their early access.

What this means, practically speaking, is that no film — and especially no bad film — will have to endure the indignity of being booed, dismissed and analyzed to death by the press before the filmmakers have been able to enjoy their glorious moment in the Grand Théatre Lumière’s spotlight. Now, whenever a piece of red-carpet bait as dreadful as Gus van Sant’s “The Sea of Trees” or Sean Penn’s “The Last Face” premieres in competition, festivalgoers will be able to don their formalwear and march off to the gala screening at least theoretically unaware of the cinematic horrors that await them.