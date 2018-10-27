The monster inside us: How movies and TV have made the case against humans

First on the bill of attainder is that people are planetary litterers, serial polluters, pissers in their own pond. Once upon a time, Earth was the envy of the universe, a lush green world that was repeatedly set upon by aliens from “shithole” planets who had carelessly burned through their raw materials and were trying to help themselves to ours. They wanted what we had, and didn’t hesitate to help themselves, like the ocean suckers in 2011’s “Battle Los Angeles.” In NBC’s “The Event” (2010-11), the advanced inhabitants of a dying civilization plot to exterminate the human race to make room for their entire population of undocumented aliens pouring through one of those ubiquitous portals that have turned our world into Swiss cheese. Fortunately, the show was dropped before they could implement their plan.