Daniel Kaluuya celebrates his lead actor nomination for 'Get Out': 'There are no rules!'

I'm so happy for Jordan, man. It's a team effort. I spoke to [producer] Sean McKittrick this morning, and it's a team effort; we did this together. It was a 23-day shoot and Jordan was the captain, but everyone had to collectively give their all for this film to get made and to get over the finish line. So I'm happy for everybody. It's just a moment that will never happen again, I think, in our lives. It's unexpected. (Pauses) And everyone did it because we just believed in the script. We just got it.