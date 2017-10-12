Harvey Weinstein went from power player to pariah in less than a week. Here's how it happened

Has there ever been a faster fall than that of independent film kingpin Harvey Weinstein? For years, rumors of sexual impropriety and harassment dogged him but his power in Hollywood appeared to render him unassailable. Through Miramax Films and the Weinstein Co. he won countless awards while turning actors like Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck and filmmakers such as Michael Moore and Quentin Tarantino into household names. At the Oscars, he was thanked more often than God.

Then in one fell swoop the “open secret” of his abuses became secret no longer. The New York Times and the New Yorker broke stories in which more than a dozen women detailed behavior that ranged from harassment to rape. Dozens of actresses and other Hollywood insiders quickly joined the chorus of allegations while numerous celebrities and politicians reacted to the scandal. Here’s a complete rundown of the developments:

Unnamed model accuses Weinstein of sexual assault

A sexual assault complaint is filed against Weinstein in New York City. The alleged victim is a 22-year-old Italian model, whose name was not given at the time but was later revealed to be Ambra Battilana Gutierrez. The claim alleges that Weinstein groped her at the Tribeca Film Center after they had been in a meeting.

Ashley Judd accuses an unnamed mogul of sexual harassment

The actress reveals that at the time she was making the 1997 film “Kiss the Girls” she was sexually harassed by someone she calls one of the industry’s “most famous, admired-slash-reviled bosses.” Judd alleges that he pressured her to join him in his hotel room and ultimately asked her to watch him take a shower. Two years later, Judd names the mogul.

Ashley Judd at the world premiere of "Divergent" at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP

Rose McGowan refers to an unnamed film distributor as a ‘rapist’

Responding to a trending hashtag #WhyWomenDontReport, the actress — who appeared in Weinstein projects including “Scream” and “Grindhouse” — makes the accusation without using any names, although it later comes to light that it was intended for Weinstein.

Weinstein lawyers up in anticipation of stories

Word leaks out that the New Yorker and the New York Times are preparing stories about Weinstein’s alleged misconduct when it becomes public that he has hired a virtual army of lawyers and crisis managers to fight the reports. The team includes attorney David Boies, the controversial Lisa Bloom (also the daughter of Gloria Allred), and Charles Harder, who famously won Hulk Hogan’s invasion of privacy trial case against the Gawker website. Weinstein preemptively denies any accusations, telling the Hollywood Reporter, "The story sounds so good, I want to buy the movie rights."

The New York Times publishes its report

Hollywood is shaken when the New York Times report is published, stating that Weinstein has had a long history of sexual misconduct over the last two decades and has settled eight separate alleged sexual harassment cases. Among the numerous actresses and employees involved in the allegations are Judd, who names Weinstein as her attacker, and McGowan.

Weinstein announces a leave of absence

After issuing a statement reading, in part, “I so respect all women and regret what happened,” Weinstein announced he’d be taking a leave of absence from the Weinstein Co. effective immediately.

Hollywood begins to respond

Performers, news anchors and creative types, including Lena Dunham, Gretchen Carlson, Jenni Konner, Jake Tapper and others, begin to take to social media to condemn Weinstein, although his most famous collaborators and political allies largely remain silent. McGowan tweets without using his name.

Weinstein Co. orders investigation of allegations

The Weinstein Co. board retains attorney John Kiernan of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP to investigate the allegations, but, for the moment, refrains from firing Weinstein.

Legal advisor Lisa Bloom quits

After being criticized for representing Weinstein, two key members of Weinstein’s crisis team part ways with their client, including Los Angeles attorney Lisa Bloom. “I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein,” Bloom wrote on Twitter. “My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement.”

Donald Trump reacts

While being questioned by reporters, President Trump acknowledges he’s known Weinstein for “a long time” and that he’s “not at all surprised” by the allegations against the movie mogul. The quote arrives on the anniversary of the release of the controversial 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump uses vulgar terms to brag about sexual assault and how his status as a star means he “can do anything.”

Weinstein is fired from his company

After a review, the board of TWC ousts Weinstein from the company he co-founded alongside his brother, Bob. “In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company ... have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately,” the company said in a statement.

A-listers start to respond

Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep, Emmy Rossum, Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, Seth Rogen, Jessica Chastain and other stars begin tweeting their outrage at Weinstein and their support for the women who have come forward. Director Kevin Smith, a longtime Weinstein associate, says he feels “ashamed’ for working with him.

New Yorker report alleges that Weinstein assaulted multiple women

Just five days after the New York Times published the initial allegations, the New Yorker publishes a lengthy investigation by Ronan Farrow that accuses Weinstein of further incidents, some involving actresses such as Rosanna Arquette, Mira Sorvino and Asia Argento. The report also includes an audio recording of Weinstein verbally pressuring Gutierrez to enter his hotel room in 2015.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie detail 'unacceptable' encounters

In a follow-up piece in the New York Times, Oscar winners Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie also accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct. The latter says, “this behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

Angelina Jolie, left, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10, 2017, and Gwyneth Paltrow at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2015. AP Photo

Former actress and screenwriter Louisette Geiss accuses

In a news conference held by noted lawyer Gloria Allred, former actress and screenwriter Louisette Geiss alleges Weinstein made unwanted advances toward her at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival.

Georgina Chapman leaves Weinstein

In a statement, Weinstein’s third wife reveals she is leaving him following the allegations, saying, "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband.” The two have been married since December 2007 and have two children together, India Pearl and Dashiell Max Robert.

Harvey Weinstein, Uggie the dog and Georgina Chapman attend TWC's Oscar after-party at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2012 in West Hollywood. Craig Barritt / Getty Images for TWC

USC rejects Weinstein’s $5-million pledge to fund foundation for women filmmakers

The USC School of Cinematic Arts says that it is rejecting a $5-million pledge Weinstein had made to fund a program for female filmmakers. Days earlier, Weinstein had mentioned the pledge in his initial statement of apology.

Hollywood’s elite continues to respond

The floodgates open and condemnations from Hollywood’s biggest names — including some longtime Weinstein collaborators — come pouring in over social media. Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney, Ben Affleck and others address the scandal with variations on the themes of shock, disgust and outrage. Benedict Cumberbatch, starring in the upcoming TWC film “The Current War,” says he is “utterly disgusted.” Jeffrey Katzenberg reveals a scathing email he sent to Weinstein.

Hillary Clinton say she’s 'shocked and appalled' by allegations

After countless reactions from Hollywood players, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton releases a statement on Twitter via communications manager Nick Merrill condemning Weinstein, a former campaign contributor.

Barack Obama condemns Weinstein

Former President Obama responds to the allegations against Weinstein, a longtime Democratic donor, saying in a statement, "Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein."

Former President Barack Obama speaks during the Goalkeepers Conference in New York on Sept. 20, 2017. Julio Cortez / AP Photo

BAFTA suspends Harvey Weinstein's membership

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announces that Weinstein has been suspended from the prestigious organization, effective immediately. A statement reads, "Whilst BAFTA has previously been a beneficiary of Mr. Weinstein’s support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behavior completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA’s values.”

Academy sets meeting to discuss Weinstein's membership

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces that it will hold an emergency meeting Saturday, Oct. 14, to discuss the future of Weinstein's membership. As the producer or executive producer of dozens of Oscar-winning films, Weinstein’s career was practically synonymous with award season beginning in the early 1990s.

LAPD responds to family disturbance call involving Weinstein

LAPD responds to a 911 call from a Los Angeles home around 10:30 a.m., where they speak to Weinstein's daughter for about half an hour, sparking rumors of suicidal threats. The officers determine no one was a danger to themselves.

Seth MacFarlane recalls 2013 joke about Weinstein

When the “Family Guy” creator co-hosted the Oscar nominations announcement in 2013 along with Emma Stone, he peppered his introductions with risque humor and Hollywood insider jokes. When it came time to announce the five supporting actress nominees, MacFarlane added, “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.” MacFarlane recalled the jab on Twitter while addressing the Weinstein controversy.

Numerous film festival officials condemn Harvey Weinstein

Several of the very film festivals that helped elevate the Weinstein brand release official statements condemning his alleged actions. Cannes Film Festival President Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux say they were "dismayed" to learn of the accusations, while the Venice Film Festival’s statement calls Weinstein's alleged behavior "unacceptable and shameful." A tweet from the official account of the Toronto Film Festival stands by the women who have spoken out against Weinstein.

Hatchette Book Group ends deal with Weinstein

The Hachette Book Group terminates its Weinstein Books imprint, which was initially launched as Miramax Books in 2001.

Potential buyers eye the Weinstein Co.

In an exclusive to The Times, several entertainment industry executives reveal that multiple studios, networks and other investors are assessing whether to bid for pieces of the quickly fracturing Weinstein Co., as well as existing film and TV projects. The TWC board is reportedly coming under pressure to liquidate the company’s assets. Apple has dropped a planned Weinstein Co. series centering on Elvis Presley, while Amazon.com is reviewing its options on several upcoming projects involving TWC.

New York City and London law enforcement open investigations

Police departments in both cities reportedly begin investigations into Weinstein’s past. The NYPD is said to be looking into a 2004 incident in which Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted an actress. Meanwhile, London law enforcement officers are reportedly pursuing their own case against Weinstein over a sexual assault incident that allegedly occurred in the 1980s.

McGowan names ‘HW’ as her attacker

After being temporarily suspended from Twitter, McGowan returns to the platform with her most blunt allegations yet. Revolting against a non-disclosure agreement, McGowan posts a no-holds-barred thread tagging Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, in which she clearly states that “HW raped me,” an apparent reference to Harvey Weinstein.

