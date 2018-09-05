Justin Chang's 2018 Toronto diary: A look back and a look ahead

Times film critic Justin Chang is keeping a regular diary over the course of seven days at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. He will be writing about the movies he’s seeing, the trends he’s observing and what it all means for an event that, along with the Venice and Telluride film festivals, kicks off the fall movie season.
With the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival set to kick off Thursday, it’s time to take a look back at the big stories and films to come out of last year’s edition. In this wrap piece, film critic Justin Chang reflects on “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “The Shape of Water” and many more.
Two days before the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival got under way, the news broke that Colin Trevorrow would no longer be directing "Star Wars: Episode IX," marking the latest high-profile split between Lucasfilm and a filmmaker hired to steer one of its most closely guarded properties. One week later, it was announced that Trevorrow would be replaced by J.J. Abrams, a known franchise quantity who successfully steered 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
As my colleagues Josh Rottenberg and Daniel Miller noted in a report last week, these twin industry bombshells are the latest signs of a Hollywood business model that, in pursuit of brand consistency and franchise longevity, increasingly devalues the role and creative vision of the director.
Several films that first made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival in May are looking to do the same at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Before the festival kicks off Thursday, here’s a look back at Los Angeles Times film critic Justin Chang’s early takes on those repeat performers.
“3 Faces”: “‘3 Faces’ may be modest and low-key on the surface, but its surprises are worth preserving, its insights casually profound.”
“Ash Is Purest White”: “Fierce, gripping, emotionally generous and surprisingly funny.”
Several films that first made a splash at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in January are looking to do the same at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Before the festival kicks off Thursday, a look back at Justin Chang’s early takes on those repeat performers.
“Colette”: Keira Knightley does “her strongest work in quite some time.”
“Monsters and Men”: “Directed with impressive restraint and assurance by the first-time filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green.”