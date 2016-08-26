ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

On Sept. 8, the 40th Toronto International Film Festival will kick off, and with it the annual awards-season derby that will end with the Academy Awards next February. Over the course of 10 days, Times journalists will be on the ground in Canada, bringing us their first impressions of many of the films that will shape the Oscar race, as well as exclusive interviews, videos and photo shoots with their writers, directors and stars. Toronto is where the awards race picture begins to take shape – we'll help bring it into focus.

Aug. 26, 2016
1:30 p.m. Aug. 26, 2016, 1:30 p.m.

'Snowden,' 'Denial,' and 'Deepwater Horizon' among this year's newsy films at TIFF

Steven Zeitchik

'Snowden,' 'Denial,' and 'Deepwater Horizon' among this year's newsy films at TIFF

Films about charged modern news events along the lines of last year's Toronto breakout "Spotlight" are on the docket again this year. They include world premieres of: 

Oliver Stone's much-anticipated "Snowden," starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the controversial National Security Agency contractor.

"Denial," Mick Jackson's look at the fight between historian Deborah Lipstadt and Holocaust denier David Irving.

Pete Berg's "Deepwater Horizon," about the corporate intrigue behind the 2010 oil spill disaster.

Read more

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
74°