'Snowden,' 'Denial,' and 'Deepwater Horizon' among this year's newsy films at TIFF

On Sept. 8, the 40th Toronto International Film Festival will kick off, and with it the annual awards-season derby that will end with the Academy Awards next February. Over the course of 10 days, Times journalists will be on the ground in Canada, bringing us their first impressions of many of the films that will shape the Oscar race, as well as exclusive interviews, videos and photo shoots with their writers, directors and stars. Toronto is where the awards race picture begins to take shape – we'll help bring it into focus.