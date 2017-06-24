Friday box office: 'Transformers' running short on gas; 'Wonder Woman' continues to slay

Friday's box office brought good news and not-so-good news for Paramount, the studio behind "Transformers: The Last Knight," the latest installment in the blockbuster franchise from Michael Bay.

The film took in an estimated $13.7 million Friday, easily putting it in the No. 1 spot ahead of two returning titles, "Cars 3" and "Wonder Woman." The haul puts "The Last Knight," which opened Wednesday, on track to gross about $64 million over the five-day weekend.

That's slightly below expectations and well behind the previous “Transformers” film, "Transformers: Age of Extinction," which opened with $100 million over three days in 2014.

Starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins, "The Last Knight" cost $217 million to produce. It represents an effort to recharge the hugely popular if critically derided film franchise with a new mythology involving Stonehenge and King Arthur.

Warner Bros. had more to celebrate. Its huge hit "Wonder Woman," starring Gal Gadot, made another $7.3 million on Friday, pushing the film past the $300-million mark.

Disney/Pixar’s "Cars 3" took in $7.6 million, bringing its total to $83 million.