Stephen King, Lin-Manuel Miranda and other celebs salute 'legendary adventurer in screenwriting' William Goldman

By
Nov 16, 2018 | 9:55 AM
In the wake of his death, Hollywood stars turned to social media to mourn the loss of legendary screenwriter William Goldman. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

William Goldman famously penned the words “Nobody knows anything” in his Hollywood memoir “Adventures in the Screen Trade.” But in the wake of his passing, it is clear that the film industry does know one thing: how much Goldman will be missed.

The Oscar-winning screenwriter of “All the President’s Men” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” died early Friday due to complications from colon cancer and pneumonia. He was 87.

Many celebrities turned to social media to express their undying admiration and affection for a writer who mastered not just film, but publishing and theater as well.

Here’s a sampling of their testimonials.
