Stephen King, Lin-Manuel Miranda and other celebs salute ‘legendary adventurer in screenwriting’ William Goldman

William Goldman famously penned the words “Nobody knows anything” in his Hollywood memoir “Adventures in the Screen Trade.” But in the wake of his passing, it is clear that the film industry does know one thing: how much Goldman will be missed.
The Oscar-winning screenwriter of “All the President’s Men” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” died early Friday due to complications from colon cancer and pneumonia. He was 87.
Many celebrities turned to social media to express their undying admiration and affection for a writer who mastered not just film, but publishing and theater as well.
Here’s a sampling of their testimonials.
RIP #WilliamGoldman. One of the greatest most successful screenwriters ever. I was lucky as hell to count Bill as a mentor and a friend. Check his credits & see a William Goldman movie or read a Goldman book over the holiday & give thanks that we had his voice in our world. https://t.co/RWRdCoO1Cm— Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) November 16, 2018
So sorry to hear of the passing of William Goldman. He was both witty and talented. His screenplay of my book MISERY was a beautiful thing. Rest In Peace, Bill.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 16, 2018
It's no small feat to be a smart, witty writer and smart and witty about writing. RIP the legendary adventurer in screenwriting, William Goldman. https://t.co/oqSyQaRq2R— edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 16, 2018
“Nobody knows anything” is a liberating concept. It means don’t take no for an answer, be bold, try something new. Yes, the fall will probably kill ya... but listen to your inner voice. R.I.P. the great screenwriter William Goldman. pic.twitter.com/MmLLmsxQtt— Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) November 16, 2018
Losing Bill Goldman made me cry. My favorite book of all time is The Princess Bride. I was honored he allowed me to make it into a movie. I visited with him last Saturday. He was very weak but his mind still had the Goldman edge. I told him I loved him. He smiled & said fuck you.— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 16, 2018
William Goldman was a narrative giant who understood story better than most. I mean, Princess Bride? C'mon. He will continue to teach us even after his passing. Rest in peace.— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) November 16, 2018
The great William Goldman, my dear friend of 40 years, passed away this morning at the age of 87. All he did in the same career was write "The Princess Bride" and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and the screenplay for "All the President's Men." And that is the short list.— Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) November 16, 2018
RIP William Goldman, the bard of Hollywood scripts and the screen trade — and someone who tried so hard to be a Great American Novelist but ended up in a better spot. https://t.co/auZ2IRmgGJ— Sarah Weinman (@sarahw) November 16, 2018
I was lucky, in 1984, to interview William Goldman at the Savoy. He brightened up when I told him that of all his books, I loved The Princess Bride, then his least successful book, the best. A gentleman: he wrote brilliant novels & screenplays & explained Hollywood to the world.— Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 16, 2018
William Goldman. What can one do in the face of such a legacy but bow our heads in gratitude?— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 16, 2018
Legendary William Goldman, has died. He gave us ‘The Princess Bride’, ( book even better than the film) ‘Butch Cassidy-’ screenplay of "All the President's Men’ and best book on show biz, ‘Adventures in the Screen Trade’. He was also a true friend. Thank you dear Bill pic.twitter.com/dcwfYPd3ue— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 16, 2018
That resume. My God. RIP William Goldman https://t.co/ZmAN7sCRpS— Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 16, 2018
William Goldman wrote brilliant novels, screenplays and razor-sharp takes on filmmaking. He was also a very nice man. RIP.— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) November 16, 2018
Rest in Peace William Goldman, one of the best writers and thinkers of several generations pic.twitter.com/UBXh0MbpLz— Phil LaMarr (@phillamarr) November 16, 2018
William Goldman's All the President's Men is one of the best screenplays ever--a miracle of thoughtful adaptation. His most famous aphorism about Hollywood was "Nobody knows anything." I don't think he believed it for a minute. RIP.— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) November 16, 2018
Spare a moment in your day for William Goldman, best known as the author/screenwriter of The Princess Bride, and whose writing style had a huge influence on my own, who has passed away. One of the greats. https://t.co/SFo1gHkAJh— John Scalzi (@scalzi) November 16, 2018
William Goldman made my life, like so many millions of others, better and richer and more full of possibility because of what he wrote. What a gift. So sad today and so grateful. #WilliamGoldmanRIP pic.twitter.com/in3YOs8Pgm— michael sheen (@michaelsheen) November 16, 2018
William Goldman was an amazing guy. I need some time to gather my thoughts on this one. This hurts.— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 16, 2018
And hundreds & hundreds of screenwriting teachers owe an unplayable debt to William Goldman for doing their job for them.— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 16, 2018
One less giant....— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) November 16, 2018
William Goldman wrote Adventures in the Screen Trade which is still the best book ever written on screenwriting. If you're serious about being a screenwriter, it's a must.https://t.co/Po5kMaYnyT— Aline Brosh McKenna (@alinebmckenna) November 16, 2018
Inconceivable that William Goldman has passed, some of my all time favorites - All The Presidents Men, Princess Bride, Butch Cassidy, Misery, Marathon Man, etc. pic.twitter.com/DCv1uTYoUq— Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) November 16, 2018
Thank you fore all the stories, the adventures, the characters, and those unforgettable one liners, William Goldman.— Sarah Watson (@SarahWatson42) November 16, 2018
William Goldman, Expert in the Art of Screenwriting, Dies at 87 - The Hollywood Reporter – a dear and valued friend, he taught me so much and showed me such kindness over the years. A world without him seems … inconceivable. https://t.co/FBdZQmDXsf— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) November 16, 2018
Condolences and praise for an amazing gentleman and his body of work! https://t.co/yF0wOrMGp4— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 16, 2018