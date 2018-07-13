Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino talks with a kid about her new kids' album

Cosentino: When I was really young I sang at school and at church. But my dad’s a musician, and there was this restaurant in Glendale called the Rusty Pelican. I always used to go sit in with my dad there and sing Des’ree’s “You Gotta Be.” [To Briglia] I must’ve been around your age, and it was a bar. They’d be like, “OK, she can come in to sing the song — but then she has to leave.” It was so exciting.