The Grammys almost got Jay-Z to perform this year. Here's why he declined.

"I realized that art is super-subjective. The academy, they are human like we are and they are voting on things they like. And we can pretend we don't care, but we do. We really care because we are seeing the most incredible artists stand on that stage and we aspire to be that — and so I was like, 'I have to be there.' And that's the idea for all of us to come together to push this thing further. Now what happens at the Grammys, it is what it is."