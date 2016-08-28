ENTERTAINMENT
It's fair to say Beyonce stole the MTV VMAs with an extended performance inspired by "Lemonade." It was also a special evening for Rihanna, who performed throughout the night before Drake presented the Vanguard award to the woman he's "been in love with since [he] was 22 years old." And Britney Spears returned to the VMAs stage; it was an admirable effort, but even those shadow fingers couldn't come close to topping Beyonce.

Aug. 28, 2016
Britney Spears returns to the VMAs, and no one cared

Tre'vell Anderson

Britney Spears and G-Eazy perform onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
After much anticipation, Britney Spears returned to the VMAs stage. In her first performance on the telecast since 2007, the Las Vegas headliner performed her single "Make Me" along with rapper G-Eazy, 

After being introduced by Kim Kardashian West, the song began with Spears in silhouette behind a screen as shadow fingers awkwardly touched her body. When the screen rose, she wore a lime green-highlighter yellow, glittered leotard -- with matching boots, the color reminiscent of singer Cassie's new hair displayed on the red carpet earlier in the night. Flanked by two dancers, she two-stepped her way through an obviously lip-synched rendition of the song.

Perhaps the highlight of her performance was the impressive ground moves done around and through G-Eazy's legs as he rapped his verse. But, then again, Spears' body roll has always been impressive.

Meanwhile, on the audience cam, folks could be seen enthralled in their cellphones, probably checking to see Twitter reactions to Beyoncé's mini-concert minutes earlier. As for who will be talking about Spears tomorrow, probably no one. 

