Britney Spears returns to the VMAs, and no one cared

After much anticipation, Britney Spears returned to the VMAs stage. In her first performance on the telecast since 2007, the Las Vegas headliner performed her single "Make Me" along with rapper G-Eazy,

After being introduced by Kim Kardashian West, the song began with Spears in silhouette behind a screen as shadow fingers awkwardly touched her body. When the screen rose, she wore a lime green-highlighter yellow, glittered leotard -- with matching boots, the color reminiscent of singer Cassie's new hair displayed on the red carpet earlier in the night. Flanked by two dancers, she two-stepped her way through an obviously lip-synched rendition of the song.