Kim Kardashian shreds it on the VMA white carpet

What's there to say about Kim Kardashian's VMAs look except, well, what we here in the office said when we first saw Kim Kardashian's VMAs look:

"It looks like she just pulled it out of a clutch and put it on."

"What's with the beach hair?"

"It's like the dress was a table, and she split it down the middle and put a extra leaf in."

"A stocking with a big run down the middle."

"She sort of looks trashy but she also looks really hot."

"I think she looks so frikkin' hot."

Mrs. Kanye West had polled her Twitter followers about what she should wear at the Sunday awards shows. Looks like she went with popular sentiment.