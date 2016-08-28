LOCAL
MTV's VMAs are here! But we may as well call them the Beyonce awards with how many awards she's nominated for. That would be a whopping 11. Adele comes in next with seven nominations. Drake, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are also vying for the top prize. Rihanna will receive the Vanguard Award, the VMAs' most prestigious award, which has previously been given to Michael Jackson, Madonna, and David Bowie. And while we're talking about flashback artists: Britney Spears is performing! Stay with us as we report all of the play-by-plays.

Aug. 28, 2016
6:13 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 6:13 p.m.

Kim Kardashian shreds it on the VMA white carpet

Christie D'Zurilla

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

What's there to say about Kim Kardashian's VMAs look except, well, what we here in the office said when we first saw Kim Kardashian's VMAs look:

  • "It looks like she just pulled it out of a clutch and put it on."
  • "What's with the beach hair?"
  • "It's like the dress was a table, and she split it down the middle and put a extra leaf in."
  • "A stocking with a big run down the middle."
  • "She sort of looks trashy but she also looks really hot."
  • "I think she looks so frikkin' hot."

Mrs. Kanye West had polled her Twitter followers about what she should wear at the Sunday awards shows. Looks like she went with popular sentiment.

