Olympians want their MTV

Fresh off their gold medal victories, members of the U.S. Olympic team reveled in the trappings of their celebrity by attending the MTV VMAs on Sunday.

Record-breaking swimmer Michael Phelps walked the red carpet with fiancee Nicole Johnson and presented rapper Future's set during the show. Phelps introduced the rapper by riffing off his own viral #PhelpsFace meme, explaining that it was a Future track that inspired it.

"Remember in Rio when I made that face that ended up all over the Internet?" he said. "I was in the zone with Future's track, 'Stick Talk,' blaring in my headphones."