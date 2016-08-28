LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 1: She was the PTA mom everyone knew. Who would want to harm her?
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

MTV's VMAs are here! But we may as well call them the Beyonce awards with how many awards she's nominated for. That would be a whopping 11. Adele comes in next with seven nominations. Drake, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are also vying for the top prize. Rihanna will receive the Vanguard Award, the VMAs' most prestigious award, which has previously been given to Michael Jackson, Madonna, and David Bowie. And while we're talking about flashback artists: Britney Spears is performing! Stay with us as we report all of the play-by-plays.

Aug. 28, 2016
7:31 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 7:31 p.m.

Olympians want their MTV

Nardine Saad

Olympians want their MTV

(Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)
(Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)

Fresh off their gold medal victories, members of the U.S. Olympic team reveled in the trappings of their celebrity by attending the MTV VMAs on Sunday.

Record-breaking swimmer Michael Phelps walked the red carpet with fiancee Nicole Johnson and presented rapper Future's set during the show. Phelps introduced the rapper by riffing off his own viral #PhelpsFace meme, explaining that it was a Future track that inspired it.

"Remember in Rio when I made that face that ended up all over the Internet?" he said. "I was in the zone with Future's track, 'Stick Talk,' blaring in my headphones."

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, four of the Final Five appeared at the show. Gymnasts Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles walked the red carpet together and were slated to present later in the show. Their teammate Gabby Douglas missed the festivities due to an illness that sent her to the hospital.

"Out of the hospital & resting comfortably! #FinalFive so sad I can't be wit u all to present tonight @MTV thank u xoxo #VMAs #myview," Douglas wrote on Instagram, captioning a picture of herself bundled up in bed.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
72°