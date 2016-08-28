LOCAL
ENTERTAINMENT

MTV's VMAs are here! But we may as well call them the Beyonce awards with how many awards she's nominated for. That would be a whopping 11. Adele comes in next with seven nominations. Drake, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are also vying for the top prize. Rihanna will receive the Vanguard Award, the VMAs' most prestigious award, which has previously been given to Michael Jackson, Madonna, and David Bowie. And while we're talking about flashback artists: Britney Spears is performing!

Jevon Phillips

VMAs flashback: Van Halen reunites, then breaks up again

Former Van Halen band mates David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen, at right, embrace as they are reunite onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York in 1996. Band mates Michael Anthony, left, and Alex Van Halen are also present (Bebeto Matthews / Associated Press)

At the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards, one of the greatest bands both thrilled the VMAs audience and dashed hopes for a reunion when Van Halen made its first public appearance together since breaking up over ten years prior.

The crowd excitedly received the original members: guitarist Eddie Van Halen, vocalist David Lee Roth, drummer Alex Van Halen and bassist Michael Anthony. But a spat backstage during the show led them to continue their separation another 10 years until Roth rejoined the band in 2006 for a huge tour. During their estrangement with Roth, the band continued to make music – fronting Sammy Haggar, and for a one-year stint, Gary Cherone – as lead singers.

Van Halen is one of only five rock bands that have had two studio albums sell more than 10 million copies in the U.S.

