Former Van Halen band mates David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen, at right, embrace as they are reunite onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York in 1996. Band mates Michael Anthony, left, and Alex Van Halen are also present

At the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards, one of the greatest bands both thrilled the VMAs audience and dashed hopes for a reunion when Van Halen made its first public appearance together since breaking up over ten years prior.

The crowd excitedly received the original members: guitarist Eddie Van Halen, vocalist David Lee Roth, drummer Alex Van Halen and bassist Michael Anthony. But a spat backstage during the show led them to continue their separation another 10 years until Roth rejoined the band in 2006 for a huge tour. During their estrangement with Roth, the band continued to make music – fronting Sammy Haggar, and for a one-year stint, Gary Cherone – as lead singers.

Van Halen is one of only five rock bands that have had two studio albums sell more than 10 million copies in the U.S.