2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards keeps the memorable moments coming

It was short and it was sweet, and Schnapp didn’t seem scared at all. “Hello, Zendaya,” the excited “Stranger Things” star blurted out as he took the stage to accept the award for most frightened performance. The 21-year-old singer, who was seated near the stage, responded to him with a glowing smile. Good thing Schnapp waited until his Will Byers performance was wrapped to summon his courage.