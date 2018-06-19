2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards keeps the memorable moments coming

The MTV Movie & TV Awards happened Monday night at Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport, with "Black Panther" taking best movie, "Stranger Things" winning for TV show and the old-school team of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" going home a popcorn trophy heavier for outstanding reality program. Here are some standout moments.
1. Tiffany Haddish hosted
The actress continued to ride her wave of success, much to the audience’s delight. Haddish riffed on Zendaya, Seth Rogen and “Riverdale,” and likened the Kardashians to the “Star Wars” franchise.
“They make a ton of money, a new one’s always popping up, and they’re ruled by a posse overlord who sleeps in a mask and she loves black men,” Haddish cracked.
Haddish and the cast of “Girls Trip” also did a number on “Black Panther’s” Wakanda in an intro video that we can’t embed here because of the language, but you can enjoy it anyway when you’re done reading.
2. Noah Schnapp flirted with Zendaya
It was short and it was sweet, and Schnapp didn’t seem scared at all. “Hello, Zendaya,” the excited “Stranger Things” star blurted out as he took the stage to accept the award for most frightened performance. The 21-year-old singer, who was seated near the stage, responded to him with a glowing smile. Good thing Schnapp waited until his Will Byers performance was wrapped to summon his courage.
3. Millie Bobby Brown has the last word in Twitter spat
Brown, who as Eleven on “Stranger Things” took home the award for best performance in a TV show, used the latter half of her pre-recorded thank you to comment on the bullying that last week put her off Twitter for good.
“If you don’t have anything nice to say, just don’t say it,” she said. “There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I’m not going to tolerate it, and neither should any of you.”
And if you need a pick-me-up, she said, message her on Instagram.
4. Best kiss goes same-sex once again
Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Robinson of “Love, Simon” took the award for best kiss, making it the second year in a row the honor has gone to a same-sex couple. Wearing a flowing white skirt, Lonsdale stepped up to pick up the trophy.
“You can live your dreams and kiss the one that you love, no matter what gender they are. You can live your dreams and believe in magic,” said the 26-year-old actor, who came out publicly as bisexual in May 2017. “You can,” he said, “be yourself.”
5. Chris Pratt takes home the 2018 Generation Award
Speaking as a representative of an older generation Monday night, Pratt went in a different direction, offering nine rules, including tips about God, prayer, earning what you get and pooping at a party while minimizing the aroma. Also: “Don’t be a turd.”
Your elder has spoken.