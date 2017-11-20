Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z lead NAACP Image Award nominees

Mary J. Blige and Jay-Z have tied for the most nominations for the 49th NAACP Image Awards.

The R&B icon and "4:44" rapper scored five nominations apiece on Monday, when the nominees were announced by the civil-rights organization.

Trailing behind them are singer Bruno Mars, "Insecure" creator Issa Rae, rapper Kendrick Lamar and singer SZA with four nominations apiece. Musician Charlie Wilson, actor Idris Elba and singer Ledesi also earned three nods each.

Jay-Z, Mars and Rae are up for top honors in the entertainer of the year category, alongside director Ava DuVernay, "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman and Chance the Rapper.

On the business side, streaming giant Netflix and cable network OWN led the TV nominations with 23 nominations and 17 nominations, respectively. RCA Records and Capitol Records led the recording category with 12 and six nominations, respectively.

And Universal Pictures earned 10 nominations, followed by Annapurna and Open Road Films, which both received five nominations in the motion picture categories. HarperCollins Publishing earned 11 nominations in the literary category.

The multicultural award show, which recognizes the accomplishments of people of color across the TV, music, literature and film industries as well as those who promote social justice, will be held on Jan. 15, coinciding with the birth of Martin Luther King. Jr.

"Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, who scored an acting in a comedy series nomination, will host the festivities at Pasadena Civic Auditorium, which will broadcast live on TV One.

“At a moment where there seems to be one tragic event after another in America, the NAACP Image Awards continues to be a beacon of light to the diversity reflected in television, music, film and literature that brings everyone together," said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of NAACP, in a statement.

Members of the NAACP will vote on the NAACP Image Awards winners.

Here are nominees for some of the key categories, and the full list is here.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Ava DuVernay is nominated for multiple NAACP Image awards. Ava DuVernay is nominated for multiple NAACP Image awards. (Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Ava DuVernay

Bruno Mars

Chadwick Boseman

Chance the Rapper

Issa Rae

Jay-Z

TELEVISION

Comedy Series

"Ballers" (HBO)

"black-ish" (ABC)

"Dear White People" (Netflix)

"Insecure" (HBO)

"Survivor's Remorse" (Starz)

Actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson - "black-ish" (ABC)

Aziz Ansari - "Master of None" (Netflix)

Dwayne Johnson - "Ballers" (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key - "Friends from College" (Netflix)

RonReaco Lee - "Survivor's Remorse" (Starz)

Actress in a comedy series

Danielle Brooks - "Orange Is the New Black" (Netflix)

Issa Rae - "Insecure" (HBO)

Loretta Devine - "The Carmichael Show" (NBC)

Niecy Nash - "Claws" (TNT)

Tracee Ellis Ross - "black-ish " (ABC)

Drama Series

"Greenleaf" (OWN)

"Power" (Starz)

"Queen Sugar" (OWN)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

"Underground" (WGN America)

Actor in a drama series

Kofi Siriboe - "Queen Sugar" (OWN)

Mike Colter - "Marvel's the Defenders" (Netflix)

Omari Hardwick - "Power" (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us " (NBC)

Terrence Howard - "Empire" (FOX)

Actress in a drama series

Jurnee Smollett-Bell - "Underground" (WGN America)

Kerry Washington - "Scandal" (ABC)

Rutina Wesley - "Queen Sugar" (OWN)

Taraji P. Henson - "Empire" (FOX)

Viola Davis - "How to Get Away With Murder" (ABC)

Television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

"Flint" (Lifetime)

"Shots Fired" (FOX)

"The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" (HBO)

"The New Edition Story" (BET)

"When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story" (TV One)

Talk series

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" (ABC)

"Super Soul Sunday" (OWN)

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

"The Real" (Syndicated)

"The View" (ABC)

Performance by a youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

Caleb McLaughlin - "Stranger Things" (Netflix)

Ethan Hutchison - "Queen Sugar" (OWN)

Lonnie Chavis - "This Is Us" (NBC)

Marsai Martin - "black-ish" (ABC)

Michael Rainey - "Power" (Starz)

RECORDING

New Artist