From Mel Gibson to Meryl Streep, this year's Oscar nominations were influenced by the Golden Globes

Decided on by about 7,500 fewer voters than the Oscars -- and with many fewer degrees of credibility -- the Golden Globes are often derided as an awards-show punchline.

Who are these 80 entertainment reporters to determine what Hollywood thinks are the best movies of the year, when so many thousands of industry veterans vote on awards just weeks later?

But the first group may have had an unusually large effect on the latter this year.

When the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced its nominations Tuesday morning, it had put "Elle" star Isabelle Huppert on the shortlist for lead actress, while leaving out favorites Amy Adams ("Arrival") and Annette Bening ("20th Century Women").

Huppert's profile was raised dramatically in the critical final days of voting when the Globes gave her an upset victory of sorts in lead actress in a drama award -- then she gave a bubbly speech that played well to the thousands of voters watching. Though it's impossible to know how many votes shifted, her elevated stock in the final five days of voting only helped her candidacy.

Also nestling its way into voters' minds from the Beverly Hilton ballroom was Meryl Streep, who was considered a bubble candidate at best for her role as a bad opera singer in the little-seen "Florence Foster Jenkins." But she became a hero, especially in many precincts of Hollywood, at the Golden Globes, when she gave a fiery anti-Trump speech that included such as lines as "When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."

A backlash from Trump and Trump supporters only solidified her status, and Streep's Oscar chances began to steadily rise, until Tuesday she notched an Oscar spot that might otherwise have gone to Adams or Bening. (Whether the Globes speech and its attention prompts Oscar producers to give her a platform at their show as well remains to be seen.)



But maybe the biggest contribution the Globes made to the Oscars comes with a polarizing personality: Mel Gibson.

Gibson was a somewhat unexpected juggernaut on Tuesday, his "Hacksaw Ridge" earning six nominations, including picture and director (both over Oscar darlings Clint Eastwood and Martin Scorsese).

As it turned out, Gibson was nominated for picture and director by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. as well. In fact, the group was one of the first to normalize the filmmaker after the string of racist, misogynist and anti-Semitic comments that put him in "director jail" a decade or so ago. They invited him to introduce the top honor of motion picture-drama last year at a point when few high-profile shows would have Gibson on. (It devolved into awkward barbs between him and Globes host Ricky Gervais.)

Gibson had been shunned by much of Hollywood following the multiple incidents -- so much so that Robert Downey Jr. asked forgiveness for him several years back. The Globes' embrace of Gibson helped pave the way for him to return to Oscar's good graces.

The HFPA won't win over skeptics who say the group does not represent people in mainstream Hollywood. But Tuesday's Oscar nominations proves at least one thing: Those people are watching.