Representation was a major point of conversation in the press room after "Coco" won the award for animated feature at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night. Directors Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina and producer Darla K. Anderson fielded questions and compliments about the film's inclusivity and diversity.

"It takes an awareness of the fact that strong storytellers come from all sorts of places," said Molina. "At Pixar… we work very hard to show that films about communities of color, films that come from particular places, have resonance that can reach across the world. We've seen that with 'Coco,' we've seen that with 'Black Panther,' and I think you're going to see it with a lot of other films in the future."