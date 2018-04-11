Read Pauly Shore's loving tweets about his mother Mitzi's final days

Though Pauly Shore headlined more movies than anyone in his family, his comedy influence was dwarfed by that of his mother, Mitzi.
Mitzi Shore, owner of Los Angeles' legendary venue the Comedy Store, saw the careers of some of comedy's biggest names flourish under her watchful eye.
Robin Williams, Jerry Seinfeld, Garry Shandling, David Letterman, Jay Leno and Jim Carrey are just a few of the talents who cut their teeth at the Comedy Store beginning in the 1970s.
Mitzi died Wednesday morning at age 87, but the news was not a surprise to anyone following Pauly on social media.
During his mother's final days, Pauly took to Twitter to let friends and fans know of Mitzi's failing health, at one point reaching out to comedians asking for them to send a message to his mother so that she left the world feeling loved.
Here are Pauly's tweets, along with messages from a few celebrities who answered his call.